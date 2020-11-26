WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Kenyan, Zambian currencies seen under pressure

NAIROBI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Kenya's and Zambia's currencies are expected to come under pressure versus the U.S. dollar next week while Tanzania's and Uganda's hold steady.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is expected to continue to weaken against the dollar on the back of demand from importers across all sectors and slow inflows from horticulture exporters, agriculture and remittances.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.95/110.15 to the dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 109.75/109.95.

"Demand will continue from importers until the end of the month impacting the shilling due to end of month obligations," said a trader at one commercial bank.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha ZMW= will likely remain weak versus the dollar next week as demand for hard currency continues to exceed suppy.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of one of the world's largest copper producers at 20.9700 per dollar from a close of 20.9204 a week ago.

"The Local unit is still expected to remain bearish as demand continues to outweigh supply," one commercial bank trader said.

TANZANIA

Tanzania's shilling TZS= is expected to hold steady versus the dollar as inflows from agricultural exports offset pressure on the local currency from demand for manufacturing and energy imports.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,314/24 on Thursday, the same levels recorded at last week's close.

"We expect FX (foreign exchange) inflows from cashews and other farming products to continue supporting the shilling," a trader at one of the FX trading firms said.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is seen in a stable range against the dollar in the coming days, underpinned by some inflows from coffee exporters.

At 1001 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,695/3,705, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,700/3,710.

"We have been receiving some healthy flows from coffee exporters, which I think will continue, as the season is on," said a trader at one of the commercial banks.

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed, Chris Mfula, Nuzulack Dausen and Elias Biryabarema; Compiled by Chris Mfula; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

