WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Kenyan, Zambian and Nigerian currencies seen weakening further

July 13 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling, Zambia's kwacha and Nigeria's naira are expected to weaken further in the next week to Thursday, while Ghana's cedi is seen broadly stable and the Ugandan shilling could strengthen, traders said.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is expected to remain weighed down by elevated dollar demand from importers and limited inflows from the diaspora and exporters.

The shilling hit at a new all-time low of 141.30/141.50 to the U.S. dollar on Thursday, compared to last Thursday's close of 140.85/141.05.

"The shilling is hurtling low faster than we thought," said one trader at a commercial bank, adding that foreign-currency inflows from the sale of tea products were not expected to be enough to shore up the ailing currency.

NIGERIA

Nigeria's naira will likely ease in the coming week, as traders said exporters who are the main dollar suppliers at the moment are trying to drive the exchange rate weaker.

The naira NGN=D1 hit a low of 812 against the dollar on the official market on Thursday, moving closer to a low of 840 naira reported by the FMDQ Exchange late last month.

The naira is trading weaker on the official market than the black market rate NGNP= of 810 naira.

"We expect (exchange) rates will go up next week," one trader said. "We have seen sellers as low as 818 naira which is being rejected by buyers, who may be forced to accept these levels due to pressure to meet their obligations. There is no liquidity right now."

GHANA

Ghana's cedi GHS= is expected to hold its ground against the dollar next week despite significant foreign-currency demand from the manufacturing sector.

Refinitiv Eikon showed the cedi trading at 11.00 to the dollar on Thursday, compared to 10.90 at last Thursday's close.

"The cedi continues to hold its own against the greenback as the FX market remains liquid. We do not expect much of a departure from this narrative in the coming week and believe the (dollar/cedi) pair will remain range bound," said Sedem Dornoo, a senior trader at Absa Bank Ghana.

A trader at Stanbic Ghana said matched demand and supply on the interbank market would help the currency hold steady.

UGANDA

Uganda's shilling UGX= is forecast to strengthen, as some local companies slow their hard-currency purchases because of mid-month tax payments.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,665/3,675 to the dollar, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,690/3,700.

"Mid-month taxes are around the corner, that will yield significant support for the local unit," said a trader.

He said the shilling would likely trade in the 3,650-3,680 range in the coming days.

ZAMBIA

Zambia's kwacha ZMW= is likely to remain under pressure as demand for hard currency continues to outweigh supply.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 18.70 per dollar from 18.04 at the close of business a week ago.

"Short-term projections indicate that the local currency will incur losses," Access Bank said in a note.

On Wednesday Zambia's central bank offloaded $10 million to help offset sharply-rising demand for hard currency, which is primarily being driven by the energy and health sectors, Access Bank said.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya, Elias Biryabarema, Chris Mfula, Christian Akorlie and Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Alexander Winning)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

