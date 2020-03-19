WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX- Kenyan, Ugandan shillings expected to weaken, traders say

NAIROBI, March 19 (Reuters) - The Ugandan and Kenyan shillings are expected to weaken against the dollar in the next week to Thursday, traders said.

KENYA

The Kenyan shilling is forecast to weaken due to end-month dollar demand from the energy and manufacturing sectors amid thin inflows from diaspora remittances and offshore investors, traders said.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 104.60/80 per dollar, compared with 102.40/60 at last Thursday's close.

"Next week, as we move toward end of the month, we should see more demand ...There are no investors coming in for now," said a senior trader from one commercial bank.

UGANDA

Uganda's shilling is expected to weaken due to slowing dollar supply from remittances and increased demand from commercial banks and offshore investors amid uncertainty from the coronavirus outbreak.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,815/3,825, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,700/3,710.

"Remittances from Ugandans working abroad have effectively dried up while offshore investors are paring their positions. The long and short of that is that we will definitely see significant (shilling) weakening," said a trader at a commercial bank who forecast it to weaken to 3,900 to the dollar in coming days.

The local currency has weakened this week, prompting the central bank to sell dollars twice to lend support to the local currency.

TANZANIA

Tanzania's shilling is expected to be steady or slightly weaken next week.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,310/2,315 on Thursday from 2,299/2,309 at last Thursday's close.

“We expect the shilling to hold steady or slightly weaken next week due to the demand for dollars. It is most likely the demand will continue and we don't know what is driving this but it is likely to be driven by panic,” a trader at one commercial bank in Dar es Salaam said.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha is likely to firm slightly, supported by dollar inflows from companies preparing to make month-end payments.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 16.6100 per dollar, down from a close of 15.7000 a week ago.

"We expect to see further gains as corporates start to prepare for month-end obligations," the local branch of South Africa's First National Bank (FNB) said in a note. (Reporting by John Ndiso, Elias Biryabarema, Nuzulack Dausen and Chris Mfula; compiled by George Obulutsa; Editing by Timothy Heritage) ((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: AFRICA CURRENCIES/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.