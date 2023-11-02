WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Kenyan, Ugandan and Zambian currencies seen falling

NAIROBI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Kenyan and Ugandan shillings and Zambia's kwacha are expected to lose ground against the dollar in the next week to Thursday, while Ghana's cedi will probably be broadly steady as should Nigeria's naira on the official market, traders said.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is seen slipping on increased demand for dollars from manufacturers and oil-retailing companies.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 150.75/95 per U.S. dollar, compared with last Thursday's closing rate of 150.20/40.

"Demand coming from the usual ... oil marketers, manufacturing, all those who have dollar obligations, and limited supply," one trader said.

Earlier on Thursday, the shilling, which is down roughly 18% against the dollar this year, hit a new all-time low of 151.00/20, LSEG data showed.

NIGERIA

Nigeria's naira NGN=D1 is likely to trade around its current levels on the official market, but it could ease on the parallel market.

The naira was quoted at 860 to the dollar in official trading NGN=D1 on Thursday, compared with about 900 at the close of trading a week earlier. The currency of Africa's biggest economy was changing hands at 1,125 to the dollar in street trading NGNP=, up from a record low of 1,300 per dollar last Thursday.

"We have seen the second open market operations auction of the year this week and market participants say the central bank lifted a cap on remunerable funds at its deposit facility," one trader said. "The signs are there that the central bank (is) providing liquidity in the market."

GHANA

Ghana's cedi is forecast to be relatively stable.

LSEG data showed the cedi trading at 11.88 to the dollar on Thursday GHS=, compared to 11.86 at last Thursday's close.

"We expect the stability to be maintained in the coming week as (the) market keeps a keen eye on a possible announcement of the bilateral (debt) restructuring MoU (memorandum of understanding) and the disbursement of the second tranche of the IMF $600 million support," said Chris Nettey, head of trading at Stanbic Bank Ghana.

Sedem Dornoo, a senior trader at Absa Bank Ghana, also expected stability as interbank liquidity improves and bid-offer spreads tighten.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is seen weakening on the back of strong dollar demand from importers shipping in goods for the December holidays.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,780/3,790 to the dollar, compared with last Thursday's closing rate of 3,760/3,770.

A trader said foreign-currency demand from importers of items like food, shoes, clothes and electronics was elevated and was expected to remain so in the coming weeks.

"The shilling will continue to experience substantial pressure from this demand," the trader said, predicting the local unit would weaken past 3,800 per dollar.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha ZMW= is likely to remain under pressure as demand for hard currency, especially from the energy sector, continues to outpace limited supply.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the kwacha at 22.42 per dollar from 22.11 a week ago.

"The local currency is anticipated to extend its losses in the short run," Access Bank said in a note.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa, Chris Mfula, Elias Biryabarema, Elisha Bala-Gbogbo, Christian Akorlie Editing by Alexander Winning)

((nairobi.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))

