WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Kenyan shilling, Zambian kwacha, Nigerian naira still under pressure

DAKAR, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling, Zambia's kwacha and Nigeria's naira are expected to remain under pressure against the dollar in the week to next Thursday, while Ghana's cedi and the Tanzanian shilling will hold steady.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is expected to weaken this week due to increased demand for dollars from importers, particularly oil companies.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 124.30/50 per dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 123.95/124.15.

"We are seeing an uptick in (dollar) demand coming from across all importers, but mainly the oil guys, and we should see it remain under some pressure," a trader at one commercial bank said.

Thursday's level of 124.30/50 is a new all-time low, according to Refinitiv data.

ZAMBIA

Zambia's kwacha ZMW= is likely to remain under pressure against the dollar next week as high demand has lowered hard currency supplies.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 19.1100 per dollar, down from 18.6800 at the close of business a week ago.

"The Kwacha is expected to trade in the range of 19.000 to 19.500 in the short to medium term under current market conditions," Access Bank ACCESS.GH said in a note on Thursday.

Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema said on Monday that the country's creditors should quickly agree on the content of a debt restructuring plan to avoid distorting recovery efforts.

NIGERIA

Nigeria's naira NGNP= is set to continue depreciating on the parallel market in the coming week, as dollar demand outstrips supply and the central bank maintains its policy of rationing foreign currency, traders said.

The naira was quoted at 753 to the dollar on the parallel market on Thursday, compared with 751 at last Thursday's close. It traded within a range of 460 to 462 on the official market NGN=.

"With FX demand outweighing dollar supply, we expect the naira to continue depreciating gradually in the coming weeks," foreign exchange trading firm AZA Finance said in a note.

GHANA

Ghana's cedi GHS= is expected to remain stable in the coming week but could be offset if the government does not secure higher participation in its domestic debt exchange program, analysts said.

Refinitiv data showed the cedi trading at 12.00 to the dollar on Thursday, the same as last Thursday's close.

Ghana needs around 80% of bondholders to sign up for its domestic debt exchange (DDE) program, which has faced resistance. The deadline for registration has been extended to Jan. 31.

"Cedi remains stable ahead of the debt exchange deadline... amid matched demand and supply. The direction of the local currency next week will largely depend on the success of the DDE," said Chris Nettey, a trader at Stanbic Bank.

TANZANIA

Tanzania's shilling TZS= is expected to hold steady next week as inflows from tourism and month-end obligations cushion the demand for dollars across most sectors.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,332/2,342 against dollar on Thursday, unchanged from last week's close.

"We do not expect major changes to the shilling next week... we expect some inflows from tourism and end-month obligations helping a bit to offset the demand from nearly all sectors, including energy and manufacturing,” a FX trader from a commercial bank in Dar es Salaam said.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa, Chris Mfula, Chijioke Ohuocha, Christian Akorlie, Nuzulack Dausen; Compiled by Sofia Christensen)

((chris.mfula@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.