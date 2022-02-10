WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Kenyan shilling to firm, Zambian kwacha to weaken

NAIROBI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling is expected to strengthen against the dollar in the next week to Thursday, while Uganda's and Zambia's kwacha will weaken, traders said.

KENYA

The Kenyan shilling KES= is expected to strengthen against the dollar next week as it benefits from the sale of a government infrastructure bond which is popular with offshore investors.

The shilling was trading at 113.50/70 against the dollar, unchanged from a week earlier. It has been stuck in that level as the market waits to see the amount of dollar inflows into the bond auction next week.

The shilling's gains could, however, be curbed by pent-up demand for dollars from large importers who have postponed their purchases in anticipation of the strengthening, warned a senior trader at a leading commercial bank.

"There is definitely a bit of caution. In the absence of the infrastructure bond, the currency still remains under pressure," the trader said.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is forecast to weaken on dollar demand from importers preparing to buy goods to meet a surge in demand after a reopening of the economy.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,525/3,535, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,495/3,505.

A trader at one of the commercial banks said there was increased demand from merchandise importers and that they anticipated the trend to continue for a few weeks.

"We are seeing a significant uptick in importer activity and it is connected to the fact that the economy is fully open now," the trader said.

Uganda fully reopened its economy last month for the first time in nearly two years.

TANZANIA

Tanzania's shilling TZS= is expected to hold steady with support from investment activity inflows.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,308/2,318 on Thursday, little changed from a week earlier.

“We believe the ongoing infrastructure investment in the country will improve the overall business environment, which in turn should result in a more stable shilling,” said Terry Karanja, a treasury associate at AZA, a Nairobi-based foreign exchange trading firm.

NIGERIA

The Nigerian naira is seen easing on the black market in the coming week after the currency weakened on the parallel market due to rising dollar demand, traders said.

The currency eased to 574 naira to the dollar on the parallel market NGNP= on Thursday, lower than last week's 571 naira. On the official market NGN=, it traded between 411 and 417 naira.

Nigeria has been battling dollar shortages, forcing the central bank to introduce policies to ration hard currency supply, thereby channelling demand to the unofficial market.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha ZMW= is likely to ease despite next week’s treasury bond auction on Friday as corporate demand continues to grow on the back of improving economic activity amid tight hard currency supply.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa’s second-largest copper producer at 18.6670 per dollar, down from 18.3000 a week ago.

"With these conditions, we expect the kwacha to weaken further with a possibility of touching a low of $18.80-19.00 on the interbank market by close of the week," Zambia National Commercial Bank said in a note.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri, Elias Biryabarema, Nuzulack Dausen and Chris Mfula; compiled by George Obulutsa; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

