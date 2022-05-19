WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Kenyan Shilling seen weaker, other African currencies stable

NAIROBI, May 19 (Reuters) - Kenya's currency is likely to weaken next week as Zambia, Uganda and Tanzania's hold steady.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is expected to weaken further, undermined by dollar demand from the manufacturing and energy sectors, and little dollar inflows.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 116.30/50 per dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 116.00/20. On Monday, the shilling touched a record low of 116.40/60, according to Refinitiv data.

"It (dollar demand) is across the board; oil companies, manufacturing, and if we talk about the drought, it will spill over to grain imports," a trader at a commercial bank said.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha ZMW= is expected to trade steady against the dollar going into next week as demand for hard currency remains relatively met by current forex supply on the market.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 17.0000 per dollar from 16.9750 at the close of business a week ago.

In the first quarter of this year, the kwacha lost 3.7% against the dollar due to a spike in demand for foreign exchange chiefly for fuel imports, central bank Governor Denny Kalyalya said on Wednesday.

To address volatility, Zambia's central bank sold around $370 million on the market, mainly from foreign exchange purchases from the mining sector, Kalyalya said.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is seen trading broadly stable as a central bank market intervention helps soak up a recent surge in hard currency appetite that fuelled a depreciation run for the local unit.

At 1048 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,640/3,650, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,600/3,610.

"I think the central bank intervention has sort of mopped up quite a large volume of the demand that was in the system," said a trader at a commercial bank.

The shilling, he said, will likely trade in the 3,630-3,660 range in the coming week.

On Wednesday the central Bank of Uganda sold an undisclosed amount of hard currency to try to slow the depreciation of the shilling which had posted sharp losses in recent days.

TANZANIA

Tanzania's shilling TZS= is expected to hold steady next week with inflows from agricultural exports matching demand from the manufacturing and energy sectors.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,321/2,331 on Thursday from last week's recorded close of 2,320/2,330.

"We expect the shilling to be relatively stable against the dollar over the coming week," Terry Karanja, a treasury associate at AZA, a Nairobi-based FX trading firm, said.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa, Chris Mfula, Elias Biryabarema and Nuzulack Dausen; Compiled by Chris Mfula; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((chris.mfula@thomsonreuters.com; +260966882814))

