WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Kenyan shilling seen advancing, Uganda's stable

NAIROBI, March 7 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling is expected strengthen against the dollar in the next week to Thursday, Ghana's cedi and Zambia's kwacha are seen weakening, and Nigeria's naira and Uganda's shilling could be steady, traders said.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is expected to firm, helped by companies converting dollars to pay shilling-denominated tax payments.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 142.00/143.00 per dollar, compared with last Thursday's closing rate of 146.50/147.50.

"Most (dollar) buyers have taken a back seat. We are going into (the) tax period ... so we will see a bit of (dollar) supply," one trader said.

The trader said there was a likelihood of tight liquidity in the market during the tax period, which could also bolster the shilling.

NIGERIA

Nigeria's naira NGN=D1 is forecast to trade around current levels next week, after the central bank said the outcome of an Open Market Operation (OMO) auction showed its efforts to boost dollar liquidity were working.

The naira was quoted at 1,618 to the dollar on the official market on Thursday, around the level it has traded all week. The unit was quoted at about 1,600 in street trading NGNP= on Thursday.

"I think the result of the OMO auction as well as the other CBN (Central Bank of Nigeria) measures to boost liquidity in the market have helped to halt the slide in the naira," a trader said.

GHANA

Ghana's cedi GHS= is expected to continue a recent poor run as strong corporate dollar demand from the manufacturing and energy sectors outstrips supply.

LSEG data showed the cedi trading at 12.70 to the dollar, versus 12.60 at last Thursday's close.

"The cedi continued to lose ground to the greenback in the past week as demand for FX poured in, while supply remained thin. It is likely that the local unit will remain under pressure in the coming week as FX demand remains strong," said Sedem Dornoo, a senior trader at Absa Bank Ghana.

Chris Nettey, head of trading at Stanbic Bank Ghana, also expected the cedi to weaken further, barring a strong intervention by the central bank.

UGANDA

Uganda's shilling UGX= is seen trading broadly stable, with the central bank's monetary policy tightening this week lending support.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,920/3,930 to the dollar, flat on last Thursday's close.

On Wednesday the Bank of Uganda raised its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points, acting to tame resurgent inflationary pressures in the wake of the shilling falling to a record low of 3,955/3,965 on Feb. 26.

"I think the rate move will definitely have a positive effect on the shilling but any gains will be gradual ... in the short term the unit will swing in a stable range," one trader said.

ZAMBIA

Zambia's kwacha ZMW= is likely to face moderate pressure because of rising hard-currency demand for health and energy imports.

On Thursday, the kwacha was trading at 24.0250 from 23.4250 a week ago.

"The local currency is projected to incur minor losses in the near term," Access Bank said in a note.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa, Christian Akorlie, Elias Biryabarema, Chris Mfula and Elisha Bala-Gbogbo Editing by Alexander Winning)

