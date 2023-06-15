WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX- Kenyan shilling, Nigerian naira seen weaker

June 15 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling and Nigeria's naira are seen extending losses in the next week to Thursday, while Ghana's cedi and the Ugandan shilling are expected to be stable, traders said.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is expected to weaken, undermined by demand for dollars from the manufacturing and energy sectors.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 139.70/90 per dollar, compared with last Thursday's closing rate of 139.15/35.

On Thursday, the shilling hit a new all-time low of 139.75/95 per dollar, according to Refinitiv data.

"We expect the shilling to remain under pressure. Demand will continue outpacing dollar supply," a trader at one commercial bank said.

NIGERIA

Nigeria's naira NGNP= could weaken further in the coming week, traders said, pointing to the central bank's decision to remove currency restrictions and push to unify exchange rates, which drove the naira to record lows.

On Thursday, the naira NGN=D1hit a new low of 790 to the dollar on the official market, weaker than the black market rate NGNP= of 758, after the central bank devalued the currency by more than a third in the previous session.

"We expect a lot of movement in (currency) rates... It will most likely weaken," one trader said.

GHANA

Ghana's cedi GHS= is expected to remain stable next week due to improved forex liquidity and slower market activity, traders said.

Refinitiv Eikon data showed the cedi trading at 10.9500 to the dollar on Thursday, compared with 10.9000 a week ago.

"The cedi has traded largely stable against the dollar in recent sessions on account of slower market activity," said Andrews Akoto, head of trading at Absa Bank Ghana Limited.

"We expect more of the same narrative in coming sessions as interbank liquidity improves and bid-offer spreads tighten."

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is seen trading in a stable range as market players peruse the country's 2023/24 budget national budget to be presented on Thursday for cues on the next direction of the foreign exchange markets.

At 1027 GMT commercial banks in the capital Kampala quoted the shilling at 3,685/3,695, compared with last Thursday's close of 3,720/3,730.

"Players will be carefully looking at the budget once it has been read to determine where the market is headed and that's when we might see some major moves," said one trader at a commercial bank.

He added that the shilling will likely swing in the 3,670-3,700 range against the dollar in the next week as players figure out the implications of the budget.

ZAMBIA

Zambia's kwacha ZMW= is likely to face mild pressure against the dollar in the coming week after hard currency inflows into the market dried up.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa’s second-largest copper producer at 19.3400 per dollar compared to 20.2700 last week.

"It is likely to hold within the current levels with a strong bias towards depreciation," one commercial bank trader said.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa, Chris Mfula, Christian Akorlie, Chijioke Ohuocha; compiled by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by James Macharia Chege)

