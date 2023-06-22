WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Kenyan shilling, Nigerian naira expected to weaken

June 22 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling and Nigeria's naira are seen weakening against the dollar in the coming week to Thursday, while Zambia's kwacha and Uganda's shilling are expected to strengthen, traders said.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is expected to slide against the dollar in the coming week, extending a streak that has seen it lose 30% of its value in the last two years.

The shilling hit a fresh low of 140.35/55 on Thursday, according to Refinitiv data.

Traders said foreign exchange supplies from the diaspora would be insufficient to match persistent foreign exchange demand from fuel and general merchandise importers.

"There's no chance for the besieged shilling," said a trader at one commercial bank. "No respite."

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is expected to gain ground on the back of dollar inflows from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) carrying out month-end conversions to meet operational expenses.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,685/3,695 per dollar, unchanged from last Thursday's closing rate.

"NGOs usually do conversions toward end of month, so those inflows will probably give some support to the shilling," said an independent foreign exchange trader in the capital Kampala.

He forecast the shilling would trade in the 3,650-3,700 range in the next few days.

NIGERIA

Nigeria's naira could weaken further next week as the currency tries to find its market level in the wake of the central bank's liberalisation of the foreign exchange market, traders said.

The naira NGN=D1 hit a low of 799 naira to the dollar on Thursday, near a record low level it touched in the previous session and weaker than the black market rate NGNP= of 768 naira.

"The market is still going through price discovery. We expect further depreciation because the central bank has withdrawn their own (FX) supply to the market," one trader said.

GHANA

Ghana's cedi GHS= is expected to remain relatively stable next week due to muted demand for dollars from companies ahead of the second-quarter tax reporting season, traders said.

Refinitiv Eikon data showed the cedi trading at 11.0000 to the dollar on Thursday, the same as last Thursday's close.

"We expect the cedi to hold largely steady against the dollar in the coming week as local corporate accounts prioritize quarter-end tax obligations over FX purchases," said Andrews Akoto, head of trading at Absa Bank Ghana Limited.

ZAMBIA

Zambia's kwacha ZMW= is likely to continue trading firmer against the dollar next week as a deal on the southern African country's debt restructuring is expected to be announced soon and as companies prepare to pay taxes.

On Thursday, the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer appreciated to 17.5700 per dollar from 19.3400 at the close of business a week ago.

"The likelihood of a debt restructuring deal has brought a lot of positive sentiment. Corporates are also paying income tax, leading to a surge in supply," one financial analyst said.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema, Hereward Holland, Chijioke Ohuocha, Chris Mfula, Christian Akorlie; Compiled by Anait Miridzhanian)

((Email: nairobi.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))

