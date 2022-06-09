WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX Kenyan shilling expected to weaken, Zambia kwacha to firm

NAIROBI, June 9 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling is expected to weaken against the dollar in the next week to Thursday, while Zambia's kwacha will strengthen, traders said.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is expected to extend its losses as demand from the energy and other sectors outstrips dollar supply.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 117.00/20 per dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 116.75/95.

Its present level is a new all-time low, according to Refinitiv data.

"Next week we expect it to remain under pressure. Dollar demand is persistent from all sectors and inflows are not able to satisfy it," a trader at one commercial bank said.

TANZANIA

Tanzania’s shilling TZS= is expected to experience choppy trade ahead of the government presenting its 2022/23 fiscal budget as businesses monitor for possible tax measures to ease the impact of war in Ukraine.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,325/2,335 on Thursday from 2,324/2,334 recorded a week earlier.

"We expect the shilling to be more volatile than normal over the coming week given the government is scheduled to present its 2022/23 budget speech on Tuesday," a trader in one of the FX trading firms, said.

ZAMBIA

Zambia's kwacha ZMW= is likely to firm due to sustained central bank support and dollar sales by companies preparing to pay taxes.

On Thursday, the currency of Africa’s second-largest copper producer was trading at 16.9000 per dollar from 17.1000 at the close of business a week ago, Refinitiv data showed.

“Value Added Tax is due on Saturday next week and this is expected to help the kwacha because corporates, including mining companies, will be offloading dollars,” a financial analyst said.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland, Nuzulack Dausen and Chris Mfula; compiled by George Obulutsa; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

