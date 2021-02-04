WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA FX - Kenyan shilling expected to firm, naira seen down

NAIROBI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling is seen strengthening slightly against the dollar in the coming week while traders expect the Nigerian naira to weaken.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is expected to gain ground, helped by dollar inflows from tea and coffee exports and remittances.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.75/95 to the dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 110.05/25.

"There is no demand from the energy sector. Also there have been some good inflows from diaspora (remittances) and tea and coffee. The market will remain on the bias for a stronger shilling," a trader at one commercial bank.

A second trader did not see the shilling strengthening much beyond the 110.00/20 level, where he said there were dollar buyers waiting to come into the market.

NIGERIA

The Nigerian naira NGN= is seen easing on the spot market due to rising dollar demand after the central bank weakened the currency on the futures market this week, traders said.

The naira hit an intra-day low of 416.95 per dollar on the over-the-counter spot market this week as commercial banks scrambled for dollars while the currency eased on the futures and forwards market.

The currency has been under pressure after oil prices crashed, slashing government revenues and creating dollar shortages as well as funnelling demand to the black market.

The naira is quoted at 381 to the dollar on the official market, a level set in July and backed by the central bank, a discount of 20% to the black market rate of 480 naira.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is seen stable in the coming days as weak importer activity curbs appetite for hard currency.

At 1300 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,660/3,670, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,680/3,690.

"Importer demand has generally remained sluggish possibly because consumer spending is also weak," said a trader at one of the commercial banks, adding the situation was not expected to improve in the short term.

He said the local unit would likely oscillate between 3,665-3,700.

TANZANIA

Tanzania's shilling TZS= is expected to hold steady next week as hard currency inflows match the expected demand in the market.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,314/2,324, the same levels recorded a week earlier.

"We foresee a stable shilling in the coming week, as Tanzania continues attracting investors into the country," said Terry Karanja, a treasury associate at AZA, a Nairobi-based FX trading firm.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa, Nuzulack Dausen, Elias Biryabarema and Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

