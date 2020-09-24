WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Kenyan shilling, black market naira seen weaker

NAIROBI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Kenyan and Nigerian currencies are seen on the ropes next week, while Zambia's awaits direction from Friday's budget presentation and Uganda and Tanzania's hold steady.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES is expected to weaken next week as demand for dollars begins to build up ahead of the end of the month, when firms typically meet their hard currency obligations, and due to oil importers.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 108.40/60 per dollar, compared with last week's close of 108.30/50.

"End of month demand is picking up, and going forward I am expecting good demand from the oil sector," a trader from one of the commercial banks said.

NIGERIA

Nigeria's naira NGNFX=BDCN could weaken on the black market next week after the central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates this week to boost credit as it works to stimulate an economy tilting towards recession, traders said.

The naira eased to 467 per dollar on the unofficial black market on Thursday, down 0.4% from a week earlier.

The central bank on Tuesday cut interest rates by 100 basis points to 11.5% to support an economy that contracted in the second quarter. Analysts fear the liquidity impact from the rate cut could pile pressure on the currency.

The naira opened at 386.13 on the over-the-counter spot market NAFEX=FMDQ, widely quoted by investors and importers, on volumes in excess of $69 million on Wednesday.

The naira was quoted at 381 per dollar on the official market, which is supported by the central bank.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha ZMW= is likely to remain range-bound against the U.S. dollar as market players await Finance Minister Bwalya Ng'andu's budget speech on Friday.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second largest copper producer at 19.9000 per dollar from a close of 19.8600 a week ago.

"Kwacha performance going into next week will be determined by what the minister of finance will say in tomorrow's budget," one commercial bank trader said.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is seen trading broadly stable over the coming days as inflows from charities and some commodity exporters help provide support to the local currency.

At 0938 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,700/3,710, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,685/3,695.

Some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) looking to meet their typical month-end operational costs will be converting some of their dollar holdings for local currency, said a trader with one of the commercial banks.

"We'll probably have some flows from there (charities) and commodity exporters also receive higher inflows as outstanding payments for the month are cleared by their customers," the trader said.

TANZANIA

Tanzania's shilling TZS is expected to hold steady next week as inflows from agricultural exports match U.S. dollar demand from manufacturing and oil importers.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,315/25 on Thursday, unchanged from last week's close.

"With inflows from coffee, cashew nuts and other agricultural exports, we anticipate a stable shilling in the near term," a trader from one of the FX trading firms said.

(Reporting by Giulia Paravicini, Chijioke Ohuocha, Chris Mfula, Elias Biryabarema, Nuzulack Dausen; Compiled by Chris Mfula; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((chris.mfula@thomsonreuters.com;+260966882814))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.