WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Kenyan shilling and Zambian kwacha seen falling further

June 8 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling and Zambia's kwacha are seen extending losses in the next week to Thursday, while the Ugandan shilling, Nigerian naira and Ghana's cedi are expected to be broadly stable, traders said.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is expected to fall further, as a long-running bearish trend remains deeply entrenched.

On Thursday commercial banks quoted the shilling at 139.15/139.35 to the U.S. dollar, compared with 138.50/70 a week earlier.

One trader said foreign-currency demand remained strong and meagre dollar inflows were being picked up at much higher prices than 139.10 to the dollar.

"We are adjusting to higher levels," the trader said.

UGANDA

Uganda's shilling UGX= is forecast to stay mostly unchanged as jitters over possible aid cuts by Western donors because of the enactment of a harsh anti-LGBTQ law start to fade.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,720/3,730 to the U.S. dollar, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,740/3,750.

A trader at one commercial bank said fears that donors would move quickly to cut aid over the law backed by President Yoweri Museveni were easing.

"I anticipate as those worries sort of peter out, that should help the local unit to keep its balance," the trader said.

ZAMBIA

Zambia's kwacha ZMW= is likely to continue trading weaker as demand for hard-currency continues to outweigh supply.

On Thursday commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 20.2700 per dollar from 19.7400 at the close of business a week ago.

"The local unit is anticipated to depreciate further in the near term given that current market trends persist," Access Bank said in a note.

NIGERIA

Nigeria's naira is seen unchanged on the official market after the central bank allowed the currency to drop 2% to a record low on Wednesday as it tries to find a way to unify multiple exchange rates.

The naira NGN=D1 traded at 465 naira on the official market on Thursday after dropping to a low of 475 naira on Wednesday, outside a previous band of 460 to 467 naira to the dollar.

The naira was at 765 NGNP= to the dollar on the parallel market.

"We expect the naira to be stable at the current level next week," one trader said.

At a central bank currency auction on Friday the new spot rate of 475 naira to the dollar is expected to be the minimum bid, the trader added.

GHANA

Ghana's cedi GHS= is expected to remain stable due to higher remittance inflows that have helped meet corporate foreign-currency demand, traders said.

Refinitiv Eikon data showed the cedi trading at 10.7000 to the dollar on Thursday, compared to 10.8000 at last Thursday's close.

"We expect the currency to hold fairly steady against the dollar in the coming week as corporate FX demand is largely matched off by remittance inflows," said Andrews Akoto, head of trading at Absa Bank Ghana.

Stanbic trader Selasi Kabo also predicted the cedi would be broadly unchanged.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Chris Mfula, Christian Akorlie, Elias Biryabarema and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Christina Fincher)

