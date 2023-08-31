WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Kenyan, Nigerian and Zambian currencies seen weaker

Adds Tanzania shilling

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling, Nigeria's naira and Zambia's kwacha are expected to weaken in the next week to Thursday, while the Ugandan and Tanzanian shillings and Ghana's cedi are forecast to be broadly stable, traders said.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is expected to be weighed down by persistent foreign-currency demand from importers.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 145.40/60 per U.S. dollar, compared with last Thursday's closing rate of 144.75/95.

"We're not expecting any (dollar) flows returning to help prop up the shilling," one trader said.

NIGERIA

Nigeria's naira is seen weakening further on the black market NGNP= as the central bank delays the resumption of dollar sales to bureau de change (BDC) outlets.

The naira fell to 920 to the dollar on the parallel market on Thursday compared with 900 earlier in the week. It was quoted at 758 on the official market NGN=D1, where it has been trading in a range of between 738 and 785 naira to the dollar.

"The free-fall on the parallel market might continue for a while as people hold the dollar as a store of value until the central bank provides liquidity to BDCs," one trader said.

TANZANIA

ZAMBIA

Zambia's kwacha ZMW= is likely to fall against the dollar as rising demand for hard currency outpaces supply.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency at 20.3700 per dollar from 19.7400 at the close of business a week ago.

"The kwacha is projected to follow a downward trajectory in the near term," Access Bank said in a research note.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is expected to be stable, drawing support from weak importer appetite for dollars.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,715/3,725 to the dollar, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,690/3,700.

"Activity on the (dollar) demand side is weak and I expect that dynamic will drive the market direction in the short term," one trader said.

He said the local unit was likely to oscillate in the 3,680-3,715 to the dollar range in the coming week.

GHANA

Ghana's cedi GHS= is forecast to stay near its current level as high corporate dollar demand is offset by central bank support.

"Demand from local corporates remains strong. Central bank intervention should help keep the pair rangebound," said Sedem Dornoo, a senior trader Absa Bank Ghana.

"The market has started to see some improvement in dollar supply this week, which has given some stability to the cedi. Going into next week, we expect some level of stability as the market works to clear backlog demand," said Chris Nettey, head of trading at Stanbic Bank Ghana.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula, Christian Akorlie, Elisha Bala-Gbogbo, Hereward Holland, Elias Biryabarema, Elias Biryabarema Editing by Alexander Winning, George Obulutsa and Shilpi Majumdar)

