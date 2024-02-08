WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Kenyan currency seen gaining, Ghana's steady

NAIROBI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling is expected to strengthen against the dollar in the next week to Thursday, while Ghana's cedi, Nigeria's naira and Zambia's kwacha could hold steady and Uganda's shilling might fall, traders said.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is seen gaining ground, helped by foreign inflows into an infrastructure bond and an offer by the government to exchange holdings in its international bond due in June for a new dollar-denominated bond.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 159.50/160.50 per U.S. dollar, compared with last Thursday's closing rate of 160.00/161.00.

The government is selling an infrastructure bond worth 70 billion shillings and on Wednesday launched the tender offer for its $2 billion Eurobond.

"It could strengthen on the back of the infrastructure bond, ... (and) the overriding thing is the confidence that the 2024 Eurobond is going to be settled," one trader said.

GHANA

Ghana's cedi GHS= is expected to be broadly steady after treading water in recent sessions.

LSEG data showed the cedi trading at 12.38 on Thursday, from 12.29 at last Thursday's close.

"The bulk of the demand for the greenback has been from the energy and manufacturing sectors. We expect the pair to remain relatively stable in the coming week," said Sedem Dornoo, a senior trader at Absa Bank Ghana.

Chris Nettey, head of trading at Stanbic Bank Ghana, said central bank intervention had propped up the cedi.

NIGERIA

Nigeria's naira NGN=D1 is forecast to trade around current levels next week, after the central bank introduced a series of measures to boost liquidity in the foreign exchange market.

The naira was quoted at 1,481 to the dollar on the official market on Thursday, close to levels where it trades on the parallel market.

The central bank governor said on Tuesday that the volume of foreign exchange transactions on Monday exceeded $800 million for the first time in years.

"It appears they (the central bank) have done enough to calm the storm as liquidity has improved in the market. But if the momentum is not maintained then we might begin to see pressure on the naira again," one trader said.

UGANDA

Uganda's shilling UGX= is seen weakening, hurt by a resurgence of dollar demand, mainly from big foreign-owned firms looking to pay dividends.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,830/3,840 to the dollar, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,815/3,825.

"There's strong demand in the market mainly from foreign- owned corporates to meet their dividend payments," one trader said.

He said the shilling was likely to trade within the 3,820-3,880 range in the coming days.

ZAMBIA

Zambia's kwacha ZMW= is likely to be relatively stable next week due to central bank support.

On Thursday, the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer was trading at 27.20 per dollar from 27.15 at the close of business a week ago.

"In the short term, it is anticipated that the local currency would maintain some of its recent gains," Access Bank said in a note.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa, Elisha Bala-Gbogbo, Christian Akorlie, Elias Biryabarema and Chris Mfula Editing by Alexander Winning)

((nairobi.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))

