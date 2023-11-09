WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Kenyan and Zambian currencies seen falling

NAIROBI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling and Zambia's kwacha are expected to weaken against the dollar in the coming week, while Nigeria's naira could strengthen on the official market, and Ghana's cedi and Uganda's shilling are seen holding steady, traders said.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is seen posting further losses as foreign-currency demand from fuel importers and manufacturers continues to outstrip inflows.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 151.65/85 per U.S. dollar, compared with last Thursday's closing rate of 150.75/95.

The shilling has lost roughly 18.6% against the dollar since the start of the year. It hit a new record low on Thursday, LSEG data showed.

ZAMBIA

Zambia's kwacha ZMW= will likely remain under pressure, despite the central bank taking steps to try to stop its slide.

On Thursday, the kwacha struck an all-time low of 22.75 to the dollar, LSEG data showed.

Zambia's central bank on Monday said it would raise reserve requirements for banks in a bid to curb the kwacha's depreciation.

NIGERIA

Nigeria's naira could gain on the official market if the central bank continues to clear outstanding currency forwards owed to banks.

A total of 14 lenders got payments for forwards last week.

The naira was quoted at 791 to the dollar in official trading on Thursday NGN=D1, compared with about 860 at the close of trading a week earlier.

The unit sold for 1,130 naira to the dollar in street trading NGNP=, around the same level as a week ago.

"Rates (firmed) at the beginning of the week and now we are seeing rates going back up (weaken). If the central bank continues to clear backlog then rates will (firm)," one trader said.

GHANA

Ghana's cedi GHS= is expected to hold steady next week due to improved dollar supply and muted demand.

LSEG data showed the cedi trading at 11.90 to the dollar, compared to 11.88 at last Thursday's close.

"The cedi traded relatively stable against the dollar in the past week on the back of ample liquidity. We expect a similar narrative in the coming week as FX supply on the interbank market continues to improve," said Sedem Dornoo, a senior trader at Absa Bank Ghana.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is forecast to be stable as seasonal dollar inflows from remittances meet importer demand.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,755/3,765 to the dollar, compared with last Thursday's closing rate of 3,780/3,790.

"Remittances from diaspora workers usually go up around November into early December, I anticipate we'll see the same pattern playing out in the coming days," one trader said.

He said he expected the shilling to trade in the 3,740-3,770 range in the coming days.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland, Chris Mfula, Christian Akorlie, Elias Biryabarema and Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Alexander Winning)

