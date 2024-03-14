WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Kenyan and Ugandan shillings seen firming, Ghana's cedi easing

KAMPALA, March 14 (Reuters) - The Kenyan and Ugandan shillings are expected to strengthen in the next week to Thursday, while Ghana's cedi and Zambia's kwacha could weaken and Nigeria's naira may be stable, traders said.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is expected to continue its recent rally.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 135.00/136.00 against the dollar on Thursday - a level not seen since April 2023 - compared to 142.00/143.00 a week ago.

After hitting repeated lows against the dollar since late 2021, the shilling has recovered this year. The local currency is up about 16% against the greenback in 2024, with traders seeing further gains in the week ahead.

NIGERIA

Nigeria's naira NGN=D1 is seen holding steady next week as measures by the central bank to boost liquidity take effect, helping to stabilise the currency on both the official and parallel markets.

The naira was quoted at 1,615 to the dollar on the official market on Thursday, around the level it has traded all week. It was quoted at about 1,610 on the parallel market NGNP=.

"We've seen some stability in the market recently, which suggests the slide has been arrested. Now, the central bank just needs to boost dollar liquidity in the market to maintain the momentum," one trader said.

GHANA

Ghana's cedi GHS= could extend its decline next week on sustained dollar demand from the manufacturing and energy sectors.

LSEG data showed the cedi trading at 12.85 to the dollar, versus 12.75 at last Thursday's close.

"We expect sustained pressure on the cedi in the coming week as demand from the manufacturing and energy sectors remains firm," said Andrews Akoto, head of trading at Absa Bank Ghana.

"That said, the currency could potentially see some respite should remittances pick up ahead of the Easter festivities, and if corporates begin to prioritize quarter-end tax obligations over FX purchases," he added.

UGANDA

Uganda's shilling UGX= is forecast to gain ground, underpinned by mid-month tax payments and dollar inflows from offshore investors buying government securities.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,885/3,895 to the dollar, compared with last Thursday's closing rate of 3,900/3,910.

"The taxes will trim (dollar) appetite and give the local unit some boost," a trader said.

Next week the central bank will sell 3-year and 5-year Treasury bonds worth a combined 520 billion shillings.

ZAMBIA

Zambia's kwacha ZMW= is likely to remain under pressure next week due to a scarcity of hard currency.

On Thursday, the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer was trading at 25.0000 per dollar from 24.0250 a week ago.

"Short-term losses are anticipated for the kwacha given that current market trends persist," Access Bank said in a note.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya, Christian Akorlie, Elias Biryabarema, Elisha Bala-Gbogbo and Chris Mfula Editing by Alexander Winning)

