WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Kenyan and Nigerian currencies seen falling

NAIROBI, July 27 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling and Nigeria's naira are expected to fall in the next week to Thursday, while Ghana's cedi, Uganda's shilling and Zambia's kwacha are seen strengthening, traders said.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is expected to weaken, undermined by demand for dollars especially from manufacturing and fuel-retailing companies.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 142.15/35 per dollar, compared with last Thursday's closing rate of 141.70/90.

"The shilling is bound to continue weakening. There are no fundamentals that will support it strengthening against the dollar," a trader at one commercial bank said.

Its present level, first struck late on Wednesday, is the latest in a series of new all-time lows. The shilling is down 13% against the dollar this year, according to Refinitiv data.

NIGERIA

Nigeria's naira is seen losing ground after weaker quotes on the currency market and a drop to record lows on the parallel market this week.

The naira traded at 770 against the dollar on the official market on Thursday after it opening at 740 naira. It has been swinging wildly since the central bank lifted trading restrictions last month.

The currency traded at 867 naira on the parallel market.

"(FX) rates have dipped on the parallel market," one trader said. "I don't see the situation improving unless the central bank devises a way to intervene."

GHANA

Ghana's cedi GHS= is expected to strengthen due to a drop in corporate demand from the manufacturing sector and ample forex inflows on the interbank market, traders said.

Refinitiv Eikon showed the cedi trading at 11.1500 to the dollar on Thursday, compared to 10.9000 at last Thursday's close.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is expected to gain ground, lifted by strong dollar inflows from coffee exports and a general slump in importer demand.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,607/3,617 to the dollar, compared with last Thursday's closing rate of 3,640/3,650.

"Flows from the commodities side, coffee for example, are really good while on the demand side we are not seeing as much (dollar) appetite," said a trader from one commercial bank.

He said the shilling was likely to strengthen below the level of 3,600 in the coming days.

ZAMBIA

Zambia's kwacha ZMW= may post marginal gains against the dollar.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 18.6000 per dollar, up from a close of 19.4600 a week ago.

"The local currency is forecast to extend its gains in the short run," Access Bank said in a note.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa, Elias Biryabarema, Christian Akorlie, Chijioke Ohuocha and Chris Mfula; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

