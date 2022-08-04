WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX- Kenya, Uganda shillings to weaken, Tanzania's to hold steady

DAR ES SALAAM, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Kenya's and Uganda's shillings are expected to weaken against the dollar in the next week to Thursday, while Tanzania's will be stable, traders said.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is expected stay on the back foot, with inflows remaining subdued as exporters await the results of general elections due on Aug.9.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 119.10/30 per dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 118.70/90. The shilling's present level is a new all-time low, according to Refinitiv data.

"On the demand side the oil sector and general merchants are rushing in to buy dollars before we break off for elections," one trader said.

"If everything goes well, we could see some flows coming in and demand reducing, which could help the shilling. If it doesn't then the shilling will remain weaker."

The vote could ramp up political risk, since two of the last three presidential votes have erupted in deadly violence.

UGANDA

The Uganda shilling UGX= is forecast to weaken as strong demand for dollars from offshore investors, manufacturers and energy importers weigh against scant inflows.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,875/3,895, compared with last Thursday's close of 3,855/3,865.

"The market is still heavily tilted toward depreciation I think because appetite for hard currency remains strong while inflows are struggling to match," said an independent foreign exchange trader in the capital Kampala.

The local currency is 9.4% weaker against the dollar so far this year, according to Refinitiv data.

TANZANIA

Tanzania’s shilling TZS= is expected to hold steady, with inflows from foreign direct investment matching demand for dollars from the manufacturing and energy sectors.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,327/2,337 on Thursday, the same as last Thursday's close.

“We expect the shilling to remain steady ... supported by inflows from foreign direct investment and other sources...” Kristine Van Helsdingen, a Forex Dealer at AZA Finance, a Nairobi-based foreign currency trading firm, said.

(Reporting by Nuzulack Dausen, Elias Biryabarema, Hereward Holland; Compiled by George Obulutsa Editing by Christina Fincher)

