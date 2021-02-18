WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA FX - Kenya shilling, Zambian kwacha to weaken

KAMPALA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling and Zambia's kwacha are expected to weaken against the dollar in the next week to Thursday, traders said.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is expected to come under pressure due to month-end dollar demand from importers.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.45/65 to the dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 109.35/55.

"We might see it come under pressure as we approach the end of the month because of expected usual end moth demand by the importers," a trader at one commercial bank.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is seen trading in a broadly stable range amid a general slow uptake of dollars both in the interbank market and from importers.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,660/3,670, unchanged from last Thursday's close.

"The demand side for dollars has been lethargic for a while and I don't reckon there will be a significant change in the near term," said an independent forex trader in the capital Kampala, who expected the shilling to trade in the 3,650-3,680 range in the week ahead.

TANZANIA

Tanzania's shilling TZS= is expected to remain stable donor inflows from development partners and foreign investors supporting dollar demand.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,311/2,329 on Thursday, nearly the same levels from last week’s close of 2,314/2,324.

"For the coming week, we foresee a stable shilling on the back of inflows from the EU and investors," Terry Karanja, a treasury associate at AZA, a Nairobi-based foreign exchange trading firm said.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha ZMW= will likely continue to weaken on limited foreign exchange inflows amidst rising expenditures, especially on imports of farming inputs.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 21.6100 per dollar compared to 21.5350 at the close of business a week ago.

"Fiscal consolidation remains challenging given the significant uncertainty about the evolution of the escalating COVID-19 infections and the debt restructuring process," the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana, Nuzulack Dausen, Elias Biryabarema and Chris Mfula; compiled by George Obulutsa; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

