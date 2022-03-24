WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX- Kenya shilling to weaken, Tanzania's to hold steady

NAIROBI, March 24 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling is expected to weaken against the dollar in the next week to Thursday, while Tanzania's and Uganda's will hold steady, traders said.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is expected to weaken further due to increased dollar demand from the energy sector and from listed companies preparing to pay dividends to their foreign shareholders.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 114.60/80 per dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 114.25/45. The shilling's present level is a fresh record low, according to Refinitiv data.

"We are seeing a lot of demand coming mainly from the energy sector and also corporates, including banks, starting to prepare to pay dividends. So we expect it to continue weakening, albeit marginally," a trader at one commercial bank said.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is expected to be stable, with dollar demand being matched by remittances and dollar inflows from commodity exporters.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,595/3,605, compared with last Thursday's close of 3,577/3,587.

"It's around the time we expect some month-end flows so the unit will get some support from that," said an independent foreign exchange trader in the capital Kampala, adding they anticipated the flows from remittances and exports of coffee, tea and other commodities.

TANZANIA

Tanzania’s shilling TZS= is expected to hold steady as inflows from foreign investors match with dollar demand from the energy and manufacturing sectors.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,315/2,325 per dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 2,312/2,322.

“We expect a stable shilling in the near term with support from investor inflows,” Terry Karanja, a treasury associate at AZA, a Nairobi-based FX firm, said.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha ZMW= is expected to hold steady going into next week supported by currency sales by corporates preparing to pay salaries and other month-end dues.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa’s second largest copper producer at 17.7500 per dollar from 17.6935 at the close of business a week ago.

"The Kwacha may exhibit some stability as corporates seek to meet their month end obligations," Access Bank said in a note.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa, Nuzulack Dausen, Elias Biryabarema and Chris Mfula; editing by Hereward Holland)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.