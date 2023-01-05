WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Kenya and Zambia currencies seen weakening, Nigeria, Ghana stable

DAKAR, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Kenyan and Zambian currencies are seen weakening in the week to Thursday, while those of Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania and Uganda are expected to hold steady.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is expected to depreciate on heightened demand for dollars from oil importers and the manufacturing sector as companies resume operations after year-end festivities.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 123.40/60 per dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 123.30/50.

In early Thursday trade, the shilling hit a new low of 123.50/70 before recovering some of its losses, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

"Most customers haven't resumed work. We expect the market to pick up. The shilling is bound to weaken further because most customers will be looking for dollars as business resumes," said a trader at one commercial bank.

ZAMBIA

Zambia's kwacha ZMW= is likely to lose more ground against the dollar next week due to a steep rise in demand for hard currency and subdued supply as Zambia seeks to restructure its debt.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 18.3900 per dollar from 18.1900 at the close of business a week ago.

"This depreciation is likely to continue until Zambia reaches agreement with the creditors and restructures the debt," financial analyst Trevor Hambayi said.

Zambia became the first African country to default in 2020 and has struggled to finish a much-delayed restructuring of debts that reached 133% of GDP at the end of 2021, according to the International Monetary Fund.

NIGERIA

Nigeria's naira NGN= is seen flat next week as business activity picks up on the foreign exchange market after the holiday season, traders said.

The currency traded at 460 naira to the dollar on the official market on Thursday, staying within a new band of 460-462 naira against the dollar it hit last week.

"In the coming week, I see it trading at 462. It's a new year, I don't see a rush in depreciation," one currency trader said, referring to central bank adjustments.

"We saw a lot of activity in December which settles in January."

GHANA

Ghana's cedi GHS= is expected to remain steady this week, supported by some light central bank interventions.

Refinitiv Eikon data showed the cedi trading at 9.8 to the dollar on Thursday, the same as last Thursday's close.

"[The] cedi held its grounds last week to close the year 2022 amid light trading on the interbank," Stanbic Ghana trader Chris Nettey said.

"We expect activity to pickup in the coming sessions with BOG [Bank of Ghana] intervention being key to the stability of the currency."

The central bank provided some support to the market, selling roughly $8 million in the range of 8.3100 ─ 8.5900, according to a note by Absa Bank Ghana.

TANZANIA

Tanzania's shilling TZS= is expected to hold steady as business operations pick up after a holiday season lull.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,329/2,339 per dollar, unchanged from last Thursday's close.

"We expect the shilling to remain stable next week as inflows from normal business operations help cushion the demand of the US dollar from nearly all sectors," a trader in one commercial bank in Dar es Salaam said.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is expected to hold steady, with appetite for dollars muted as economic activity resumes after the holidays.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,725/3,735, compared with last Thursday's close of 3,715/3,725.

"The tempo of economic activity will pick up slowly so I anticipate that broadly demand will remain soft in the short term," said a trader at one commercial bank.

He forecast the shilling to play within the 3,710-3,740 range in coming days.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula, Hereward Holland, Chijioke Ohuocha, Christian Akorlie, Nuzulack Dausen and Elias Biryabarema; Compiled by Sofia Christensen)

