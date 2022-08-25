WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Ghanaian, Kenyan, Nigerian currencies seen under pressure

LUSAKA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Ghanaian, Kenyan and Nigerian currencies are likely to remain under pressure against the U.S. dollar next week, but Uganda's is expected to firm. Tanzania and Zambia's currencies are seen holding steady.

GHANA

Ghana's cedi GHS= is expected to remain weak after hitting its lowest in three decades of trading data, cementing its position as the worst-performing African currency.

Refinitiv Eikon data showed the cedi was trading at 9.80 to the dollar on Thursday, the same as last Thursday's close. It hit a record low of 9.95 on Wednesday and again on Thursday.

"The continued weakness in the cedi suggests that last week's 300 bp (basis point) emergency rate hike by the Bank of Ghana is yet to have a meaningful impact on arresting the slide," said Kieran Siney, an analyst at ETM Analytics.

Ghana is due to receive a $750 million loan from Afreximbank by Monday, according to the government, but the benefits could be offset by end-of-month dollar demand from importers, Siney added.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is expected to continue gradually drifting lower in the coming week, as foreign-currency demand remains elevated at the end of the month.

Refinitiv Eikon data showed the shilling was trading at 119.75/95 to the dollar on Thursday, down from a close of 119.45/65 a week ago.

Traders said oil marketers, manufacturers, general goods importers and foreign investors wanting to repatriate earnings from local investments were seeking dollars. Remittances from the diaspora were insufficient to match that demand, they said.

"We expect the gradual depreciation to continue. People are resuming normal business after the election and dollar demand has picked up," one trader said.

There was a lull in market activity around the Aug. 9 general election. Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga has lodged a petition at the Supreme Court challenging the presidential election results, which saw his rival Deputy President William Ruto declared president-elect.

NIGERIA

Nigeria's naira NGNP= is seen easing on the parallel market, due to a surge in dollar demand from importers and foreign investors seeking to repatriate funds, traders said.

The currency was quoted at 695 naira per dollar on Thursday on the unofficial market from 682 a week ago.

"With little prospect of dollar supply increasing, we expect the naira to continue weakening towards the 700 level in the near term," foreign exchange trading firm AZA Finance said in a note.

The unit traded in a range of 419 to 430 naira to the dollar on the official market NGN=, compared with a range of 413 to 417 naira in May, when the central bank moved it to that level. The bank moves its range periodically to adjust to demand for the hard currency.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is seen trading with a firming bias amid flat appetite for dollars and typical month-end inflows from diaspora workers.

At 0847 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,785/3,795, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,830/3,840.

"We might see remittances that normally flow in at the end of month, but on the other hand (dollar) demand has been flat and might continue into next week," a foreign exchange trader in the capital Kampala said.

He said the shilling would likely swing in the 3,750-3,790 range in the coming days.

TANZANIA

Tanzania's shilling TZS= is expected to hold steady next week as dollar inflows from foreign investors offset demand from manufacturers and importers.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,327/2,337 to the dollar on Thursday, unchanged from the last week's close.

"We expect the shilling to continue trading at current levels in the week ahead, as investor inflows from the increased number of projects counter outflows from import demand," a trader at an FX trading firm said.

ZAMBIA

Zambia's kwacha ZMW= is likely to hold unchanged against the dollar next week due to increased hard currency supply from companies preparing to pay salaries and other month-end dues.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 16.2300 per dollar from 16.2600 at close of business a week ago.

"The local unit is expected to maintain a steady trajectory near-term as corporates begin to offload their dollar positions to meet their month-end obligations," Access Bank said in a note.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Elias Biryabarema, Nuzulack Dausen, Chris Mfula, Chijioke Ohuocha, Nellie Peyton and Christian Akorlie Compiled by Chris Mfula Editing by James Macharia Chege)

