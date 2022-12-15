WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX- Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria currencies seen firming, Kenya's stable

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Ghanaian, Ugandan and Nigerian currencies are expected to firm in the next week to Thursday, while Zambia's is seen weakening and Kenya's and Tanzania's holding steady, traders said.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is forecast to remain little-changed in the coming week amid weak demand in the market as the holiday season gets underway.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 122.80/123.00 per dollar, compared to 122.75/95 at last Thursday's close.

"We are not expecting much activity in the week ahead," a trader at one commercial bank said.

Kenya's shilling has lost over 8% against the dollar in 2022, according to Refinitiv data.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is seen firming in the coming days as importer demand for hard currency tails off ahead of the Christmas holidays, while remittance inflows also help lend support.

At 1105 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,684/3,694, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,680/3,690.

"Importer activity tends to drastically slow down around now toward Christmas... while also we do have significant remittance flows," said a trader at a commercial bank in the capital Kampala.

GHANA

Ghana's cedi GHS= is expected to continue rallying after reaching its strongest level in months this week, supported by the country's staff-level agreement on a $3 billion programme with the International Monetary Fund.

Refinitiv Eikon data showed the cedi trading at 8.00 to the dollar on Thursday, compared to 12.50 at last Thursday's close.

"We reckon there is room for a further rally in the coming days as selling interest remains strong," said Absa Bank Ghana in a note.

"The cedi could extend its corrective run through December," said Courage Boti, an economist at GCB Capital Limited, citing increased remittances and preference for cedi liquidity ahead of Christmas, in addition to the IMF deal.

TANZANIA

Tanzania's shilling is expected to hold steady next week with inflows from agricultural exports matching dollar demand from manufacturers and energy importers.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,328/2,338 on Thursday, unchanged from last week's close.

"We expect the shilling to remain stable in the coming week, supported by inflows from investors and agricultural exports, including coffee, cashew nuts, sisal, horticulture and tobacco," said Kristine Van Helsdingen, a currency dealer at AZA Finance.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha ZMW= will likely continue trading on the back foot against the dollar next week as demand for hard currency continues to outweigh supply.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 17.7500 per dollar from 17.4700 at the close of business a week ago.

"The local unit is predicted to trade in the ranges 18.0000 to 18.1000 towards the end of the year," Access Bank said in a note.

NIGERIA

Nigeria's naira NGNP= is seen firmer on the parallel market ahead of the launch of newly designed currency notes aimed to better control liquidity, curb inflation and move towards a cashless economy, traders said.

The naira was quoted at 745 to the dollar on the parallel market on Thursday, compared to 750 at last Thursday's close. It traded within a range of 445 to 452 on the official market.

"The naira strengthened against the dollar ... as bureau de change outlets lowered rates in a bid to attract dollar buyers ahead of the release of newly redesigned naira notes," foreign exchange trading firm AZA Finance said in a note.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya, Elias Biryabarema, Christian Akorlie, Chris Mfula, Nuzulack Dausen, Chijioke Ohuocha Compiled by Bhargav Acharya and Nellie Peyton; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

