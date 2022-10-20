WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX- Ghana, Nigeria currencies to weaken, others seen stronger

NAIROBI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Ghana's and Nigeria's units will weaken against the dollar in the week to Thursday, while Uganda's and Tanzania's currencies will strengthen and Zambia's kwacha will be steady, traders said.

GHANA

Ghana's cedi GHS= is expected to weaken further in coming days as speculative trading ramps up, following a week of record deterioration.

Refinitiv Eikon data showed the cedi was trading at 12.75 to the dollar on Thursday compared to 10.50 at last Thursday's close. The World Bank has called it Africa's worst performing currency.

"We expect the cedi to weaken further into next week largely due to the huge underlying corporate and individual demand for the greenback, and panic buying spurred by debt restructuring fears," said Chris Nettey, head of trading at Stanbic Ghana.

Rumours of domestic debt restructuring or a possible sovereign default have increased demand for forex liquidity.

Observers last week hoped a $1.3 billion loan for government cocoa purchases would offset the cedi's losses, but analysts are now dubious.

"It is unlikely that even the flows from [the cocoa loan] will prompt a course reversal," Absa bank said in a note on Thursday. "This depreciation shows no signs of slowing."

NIGERIA

Nigeria's naira is seen easing on the parallel market next week after it hit a record low on the black market as pressure mounted on the currency due to rising import demand and dwindling forex reserves, traders said.

The currency NGNP= fell to 745 naira per dollar on the parallel market on Thursday. It closed at 740 naira per dollar a week ago.

"Heavy demand for imports and dwindling FX reserves continue to pile pressure on the naira, which we expect will translate to further losses against the dollar in the near term," foreign exchange trading firm AZA Finance said in a note.

The unit traded in a range of 440 to 441 naira to the dollar on the official market NGN= on Thursday, compared with a range of 419 to 430 naira in September. The central bank periodically moves its range to adjust to demand for the hard currency.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is expected to firm as dollar inflows from remittances and commodity exporters outweigh demand from importers.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,800/3,810, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,825/3,835.

"Inflows from remittances are quite strong on one hand while on the other importer appetite is thin," said an independent foreign exchange trader in the capital Kampala, adding the shilling could trade between 3,770-3,800 range.

Inflows of remittances from Ugandans working abroad typically surge in the last three months of the year as some return home or send money to relatives for year-end festivities.

TANZANIA

Tanzania's shilling TZS= is expected to gain ground, supported by dollar inflows from agricultural exports.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,327/2,337 on Thursday, unchanged from last week’s close.

"We expect the shilling to strengthen in the week ahead driven by an increase in stock trading activity and inflows from export crops including cashew, tobacco, coffee and cotton," a trader at one foreign exchange trading, said.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha ZMW= is likely to hold steady, supported by dollar sales by companies to meet month-end local currency denominated obligations.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 16.1000 per dollar from 16.0000 at the close of business a week ago.

"Demand for hard currency from the energy and agricultural sectors is likely to be met by dollar conversions to meet month-end dues like salaries," one commercial bank trader said.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema, Chris Mfula, Nuzulack Dausen, Chijioke Ohuocha and Cooper Inveen; Compiled by Hereward Holland; Editing by James Macharia Chege)

