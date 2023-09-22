WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Currencies seen slipping as month-end approaches

NAIROBI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Kenyan, Ugandan, Zambian and Tanzanian currencies are expected to weaken against the dollar in the next week to Thursday, traders said.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is seen maintaining its losing streak, undermined by increased foreign-currency demand from importers, especially fuel-retailing companies.

On Thursday commercial banks quoted the shilling at 147.20/40 per dollar, compared with the previous Thursday's closing rate of 146.60/80.

The shilling has struck repeated record lows against the dollar this year.

This week the energy regulator said the government had extended an oil supply deal with three Gulf-based companies - referred to locally as G to G - that is designed to manage demand for dollars.

"We are seeing (dollar) demand increasing. The sector that is really worrying is the oil (retailers), despite the roll-over of G to G for another year, they still have demand," a trader said.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is forecast to weaken, pressured by end-month demand for dollars from goods importers.

On Thursday commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,750/3,760 to the dollar compared with the closing rate of 3,725/3,735 the Thursday before.

A trader anticipated a rise in typical month-end demand from energy and manufacturing companies looking to ship in stocks for next month.

"We might see the local unit shed some value from that demand pressure," the trader said.

ZAMBIA

Zambia's kwacha ZMW= is likely to trade on the back foot against the dollar next week as demand for hard currency from large corporations weighs on the local unit.

On Thursday commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 21.0300 per dollar compared to 21.2300 at the close of business a week earlier.

"The local unit is projected to lose more of its recent gains," the local branch of Access Bank said in a note.

TANZANIA

Tanzania's shilling TZS= is expected to be under pressure next week as foreign-currency inflows from the tourism and mining sectors are not seen keeping pace with dollar demand from importers.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,500/2,510 to the dollar on Thursday, unchanged from the previous week's close.

"We can expect ongoing pressure on the shilling in the week ahead," said Kristin Van Helsdingen, a trader at AZA Finance.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa, Elias Biryabarema, Chris Mfula and Nuzulack Dausen Editing by Alexander Winning)

((nairobi.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))

