WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Currencies of Kenya, Uganda, Ghana and Nigeria set to weaken

DAKAR, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Kenya's and Uganda's shillings, Ghana's cedi and Nigeria's naira are all expected to weaken against the dollar in the next week to Thursday, while Zambia's kwacha will remain steady, traders said.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is expected to extend its losses against the dollar in the coming week, as demand from fuel importers and the manufacturing sector outpace supply.

On Thursday commercial banks quoted the shilling at 148.00/20 per dollar, compared with the previous Thursday's closing rate of 147.30/50.

On Tuesday, U.S. investment bank JPMorgan said the East African nation was "walking a tightrope" to avoid a crisis due to a maturing dollar bond and persistent currency weakness.

Kenya's struggle with a heavy debt load and pressure on its hard currency reserves was among low- and middle-income countries, the finance minister said in response.

"The shilling's outlook is still weak. It will continue to slide because of the same underlying imbalances," said one trader at a commercial bank.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is expected to weaken due to increased demand for dollars from commercial banks in preparation for a higher appetite from merchandise importers in the last quarter.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,745/3,755, compared with last Thursday's closing rate of 3,750/3,760.

"Last quarter of the year usually registers a jump in appetite from importers ... some banks will be active on the demand side in preparation for that cycle," one independent foreign exchange trader in the capital Kampala told Reuters.

He said the shilling would likely trade in the 3,740-3,790 range in coming days.

GHANA

Ghana's cedi GHS= is expected to be under pressure next week due to corporate demand from manufacturing and services sectors, traders said.

Refinitiv Eikon data showed the cedi trading at 11.5500 to the dollar on Thursday, compared to 11.5700 at last Thursday's close.

"We are likely to see a stronger dollar as the quarter wraps, on account of firm corporate demand primarily from the manufacturing sector," one trader said.

Head of Trading at Stanbic Bank Ghana Chris Nettey said he expected increased intervention from the central bank to limit panic buying the coming week.

NIGERIA

Nigeria's naira NGNP= is expected to weaken further on the parallel market next week, where it hit a new record low this week, driven by a lack of liquidity on the official market and speculation, traders said.

On Tuesday, the naira slumped to the psychologically sensitive 1,000 per dollar on the black market, nearly 30% premium over the official exchange rate. The unit NGN=D1 was quoted at 770.26 on the official window at 1220 GMT, within a range of 706 and 789 where it has traded this month.

New central bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso has promised to clear up to $7 billion of unsettled forex backlog to banks once the central bank verifies the extent of its obligations.

"The major factor now is liquidity even if the backlogs to banks are cleared," one trader said.

"If at the end of the day the central bank is not supporting the market, it will still dampen confidence," he said.

ZAMBIA

Zambia's kwacha ZMW= is set to remain steady this coming week although its direction will be determined by the national budget presentation expected on Friday.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 21.1300 per dollar from 21.0300 at the close of business a week ago.

"It is likely to continue trading within the current levels but the budget announcement will largely determine performance going forward," one financial analyst said.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema, Hereward Holland, Christian Akorlie, Elisha Bala-Gbogbo, Chris Mfula Compiled by Sofia Christensen)

