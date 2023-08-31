News & Insights

Week of Labor Day Features Fed's Beige Book

August 31, 2023 — 02:00 pm EDT

Next week will be slower, with a holiday on the schedule, but key economic data is still due out. Earnings reports from companies such as American Eagle (AEO), Dave & Buster's (PLAY), DocuSign (DOCU), GameStop (GME), and Kroger (KRwill also be in focus.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The market is closed Monday, September 4, for Labor Day. 

Tuesday, September 5 will bring factory orders. 

Wednesday, September 6 features the U.S. trade deficit, Institute for Supply Management (ISM) services data, and the Federal Reserve's Beige book. 

The usual jobless claims are on tap Thursday, September 7, as well the U.S. productivity revision. 

Wholesale inventories and consumer credit data are scheduled for Friday, September 8.

