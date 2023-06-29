Week of Independence Day Features Employment Data

While Monday is a half-day, and the market is closed on Tuesday for Independence Day, there is still plenty of economic data on deck for the rest of the week. Employment data will be the highlight, with job openings and the employment rate on tap. The earnings docket is bare, though fittingly the iconic American style brand Levi Strauss (LEVI) is scheduled to report.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The market closes at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 3, but the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) is due out beforehand.

On Tuesday, July 4, the market is closed for Independence Day.

Factory orders and ADP employment report are scheduled for Wednesday, July 5. Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) June meeting are also expected.

Thursday, July 6 will feature the usual initial and continuing jobless claims data, as well as the U.S. trade deficit, ISM services PMI, and job openings.

The unemployment report and rate update are due out Friday, July 7, in addition to hourly wage data.

