The Week in AI: Mary Meeker Drops 340 Slides on the Revolution

Today's article and video will focus on just one-fifth of what you'll get in our new X Space around noon Eastern every Friday.



That rapid-fire show, co-hosted by my colleague Ethan Feller, is where we each give you our Top Six events, reveals, and innovations of the AI revolution -- from just the past few days!



That's how fast things are moving right now.



Mary Meeker's Monster Slide Deck



The bulk of the video that accompanies this article goes over a dozen graphs and datapoints produced by the infamous Bond Capital research team in their annual Trends report.



I rely primarily on a great X thread by Jason Lemkin, founder of SaaStr, which summarizes his "Top 10 Points for B2B and enterprise founders." He can be found on X @jasonlk and SaaStr is the world’s largest community of SaaS (software as a service) executives, founders, and entrepreneurs.



Lemkin wrote "Mary Meeker has been doing extremely well researched, deep analyses of internet trends since the earliest days the web took off. First at Morgan Stanley, then at Kleiner Perkins, and since then, at her own growth VC fund, Bond Capital."



In the video, I run through Jason's top 10 picks and I also highlight another excellent thread by a VC at Menlo Ventures, who goes by Deedy @deedydas on X.



Deedy pulls out 20 graphs and datapoints from the Meeker/Bond report and the bottom line is that these two guys make it easy: they read the report we probably never would have and give us useful intel from it at our fingertips.



The Week in AI is Live on X, But Also Recorded



If you come live or catch the recording of our X Space -- Friday's at NOON Eastern -- you'll also see me put all these links in the comments section of the Space so you can easily access them.



I keep a separate Bookmarks folder for this show, but it's getting so full I might have to make a separate one for each week.



Speaking of full, all of our brains are overloaded with news and noise about stocks and technology, that it's easy to lose sight of the big trends and the signal.



So I also do a cool thought experiment at the end of today's video...



Who Would You Put on the Mount Rushmore of Physics?



First, I review my February info-graphic that explains why I believe we are 5 years into the 5th Industrial Revolution.



Then I share an X post where a physicist created a beautiful AI rendition of Mt. Rushmore with four great physicists: Galileo, Newton, Einstein, and Feynman.



But he also asks us if we would do it any different. I had to chime in, and as much I dig me some Feynman, he had to step down for someone who even Einstein would probably vote for: James Clerk Maxwell, who did key research and calculus on electromagnetism and its wave functions in the 1860s.



The point of this thought experiment is to get us to think about the AI revolution in the same way the electrical one changed the world five generations ago.



Given AI is transforming the world even faster, it's the big trend and signal we want to stay focused on. It's why I've taught my fellow investors in TAZR Trader to always hold, and never sell, our NVIDIA NVDA shares that we last purchased at $12.50 in late 2022.



Finally, I just wrote an article about the European industrial company ABB ABBNY which is making plans to spin-off its robotics division. In that article, I share "big trend" insights from Marc Andreessen about the robotics revolution because he's closer to it than I thought as an investor in Tesla's TSLA Optimus platform.



I suggest that the ABB spin-off next year will "chart a path" for the dozens of start-up humanoid robot companies all vying for funding and success.



Be sure to watch the video above and try to join us in the X Space today, or at least catch the replay which is available immediately. I'll be addressing one skeptic's views of the "AI hype" that make him sound like the detractors of automobiles and airplanes at the turn of the 20th century.



Cooker





