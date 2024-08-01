The Week Ahead: What to Expect as August Gets Underway

Next week is fairly quiet in terms of economic data, though there is something every day aside from Friday. Earnings season is still in full swing, with reports from Alibaba (BABA), Amgen (AMGN), Caterpillar (CAT), CSX Corporation (CSX), CVS Health (CVS), Eli Lilly (LLY), Gilead Sciences (GILD), Novo Nordisk (NVO), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Shopify (SHOP), and Walt Disney (DIS), to name a few.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The S&P final U.S. services purchasing managers' index (PMI) and ISM services index are due out on Monday, August 5.

Tuesday, August 6, will bring the U.S. trade deficit.

Wednesday, August 7 features consumer credit data.

Regularly scheduled jobless claims data is due out Thursday, August 8, as well as wholesale inventories and comments from Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin.

There is no economic data of note on Friday, August 9.

