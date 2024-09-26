The Week Ahead: Nike Earnings, Jobs Data Kick Off October

A new month begins on Tuesday next week, bringing plenty of economic data with it. Some earnings reports are due out as well, with Conagra (CAG), Constellation Brands (STZ), Levi Strauss (LEVI), and Nike (NKE) announcing their results.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, September 23 will bring the Chicago Business Barometer.

Tuesday, September 24, the S&P final U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) is due out, along with construction spending data and job openings.

Wednesday, September 25, the ADP employment report is due out and a speech from Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack is expected.

The regularly scheduled weekly jobs data is on tap Thursday, September 26, as well as the S&P final U.S. services PMI and factory orders. A discussion moderated by Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari with Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is also on the docket.

Friday, September 27, the U.S. employment report, employment rate, and hourly wages are slated for release.

