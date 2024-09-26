News & Insights

Markets

The Week Ahead: Nike Earnings, Jobs Data Kick Off October

September 26, 2024 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

A new month begins on Tuesday next week, bringing plenty of economic data with it. Some earnings reports are due out as well, with Conagra (CAG), Constellation Brands (STZ), Levi Strauss (LEVI), and Nike (NKE) announcing their results. 

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, September 23 will bring the Chicago Business Barometer. 

Tuesday, September 24, the S&P final U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) is due out, along with construction spending data and job openings. 

Wednesday, September 25, the ADP employment report is due out and a speech from Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack is expected.

The regularly scheduled weekly jobs data is on tap Thursday, September 26, as well as the S&P final U.S. services PMI and factory orders. A discussion moderated by Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari with Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is also on the docket.

Friday, September 27, the U.S. employment report, employment rate, and hourly wages are slated for release. 

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.