The Week Ahead: Manufacturing, Services Data Coming Up

November will be cracking on next week, with more inflation readings for traders to digest. Special attention will be paid to manufacturing data, with two major indicators on tap, but services, jobs, and housing data will also be in focus.

In terms of earnings reports, a handful of big names are still expected to share results, including Baidu (BIDU), BJ's Wholesale (BJ), Gap (GAP), Lowe's (LOW), Target (TGT), TJX (TJ), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Snowflake (SNOW), and also Walmart (WMT).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The home builder confidence index is due out on Monday, November 18.

Housing starts and building permits are slated for release on Tuesday, November 19.

There is no economic data scheduled for Wednesday, November 20.

In addition to the usual weekly jobs data, Thursday, November 21 brings the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey and existing home sales.

Friday, November 22 features S&P flash U.S. manufacturing and services purchasing managers' indexes (PMI), as well as final consumer sentiment data.

