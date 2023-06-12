Week Ahead in the Stock Market: 2 Things More Important Than the Fed's Rate Decision

Most people would probably look at the economic calendar for this week and see only one thing: the Fed meeting. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Federal Reserve Bank’s rate setting body, begins a meeting on Tuesday and will announce their decision on the target for the Fed Funds rate at 2 pm the following day. Given that the market is moving based on interest rate expectations, that would seem to be critical, but investors should be aware of two things other than a change, or lack of one, to the Fed’s target interest rate.

First, the outcome of that meeting will be heavily influenced by another event on the calendar, making it much harder to predict what will happen than many people seem to think. And second, the FOMC’s position on whether or not to hike rates again this month may not actually be the most important thing to come out of the meeting and subsequent statement and press conference.

Most people are expecting no rate hike this month, which would mark the end of an eighteen month run of rising rates, but that is far from certain. The Fed Funds futures market actually indicates a one in four chance that there is a hike, making 25 basis points an underdog, but not a forlorn hope. The uncertainty is mostly down to the timing of the release of CPI data, which will come out on Tuesday morning, just as the FOMC are sipping their pre-meeting coffee.

The whole point of hiking rates is to combat inflation, and the Fed has repeatedly said that their decisions in that regard are “data dependent,” even if that particular phrase has fallen out of favor. So, understandably enough, there are those in the market who believe that what the FOMC will decide will be impacted by the CPI data that will be released on Tuesday morning. Fed Chair Jay Powell has repeatedly said that neither headline nor core CPI is the indicator of inflation as far as he is concerned, and that he prefers the more wonkish core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), but he will be forced to pay attention to CPI this month.

He will be holding a press conference after the release of the decision on Wednesday, and at that presser, defending a move that contradicts the message of data released just the day before would be extremely hard. If CPI disappoints and shows an increase in the index of more than most expect, then a pause or even a “skip,” let alone any signaling that rate hikes are over, would lead to Powell being crucified by the press for ignoring the data. Conversely, if the CPI numbers look good and he still announces a hike, the press reaction will be if anything more rabid, accusing him of sabotaging an economic recovery.

That presumably is something he wants to avoid, even if the decision that prompted it was a logically and rhetorically consistent one. In other words, despite the fact that Jay Powell has consistently said that neither CPI nor core CPI is his preferred indicator of underlying inflation, an accident of timing makes it likely that he and the rest of the FOMC will have to pay attention to those numbers this month. It is, therefore, important that investors know that the current consensus is for jumps of 0.2% month on month and 4.1% annualized for CPI and 0.4% and 5.3% annualized for the core CPI number.

It is also important to pay attention to something else that is related to interest rates.

There are four months each year when the FOMC’s post-meeting statement contains more than just the interest rate decision, and this is one of those four. On Wednesday, we will be treated to what is known as a "Summary of Economic Projections" (SEP), an estimate by committee members of their expectations for “GDP growth, the unemployment rate, inflation, and the appropriate policy interest rate.”

The SEP is, at its core, just the sum of a series of guesses, albeit some very well-informed guesses. And history shows guesses about those things, no matter how well-informed, to be inaccurate often enough as to be essentially useless. However, the SEP still has huge significance. These guesses are the assumptions on which this and subsequent decisions will be based. Whether those assumptions turn out to be right or wrong is not the point. They are a kind of self-fulfilling prophecy. If the FOMC all agree that GDP growth will slow, unemployment will rise, and inflation will remain a problem, or any one or combination of those things, then their decisions this month and for several months will reflect those beliefs. That makes the SEP, not the rate decision, the most important part of the statement that will follow this month’s FOMC meeting.

The headlines this week will no doubt be based on the Fed’s rate decision on Wednesday, but that decision itself is not the most important thing that we will learn over the next few days. The CPI numbers and the SEP, which will affect the decision this month in the case of CPI, and for months to come in the case of the SEP, are the things that traders and investors should be watching closely. They will have an immediate impact, and will continue to do so for some time whatever the committee decides this week, and are thus more important than the rate decision itself.

