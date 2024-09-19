News & Insights

The Week Ahead: Housing, PMI Data to Watch

September 19, 2024 — 10:00 am EDT

There will be plenty of economic data as September winds down. A handful of earnings reports are due out as well, with AutoZone (AZO), CarMax (KMX), Costco (COST), KB Home (KBH), and Micron Technology (MU) on the schedule.  

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The S&P flash U.S. services purchasing managers' index (PMI) and manufacturing PMI are scheduled for Monday, September 23.

Tuesday, September 24, the S&P Case-Shiller home price index and consumer confidence index are due out. 

Wednesday, September 25 will bring new home sales. 

The regularly scheduled weekly jobs data is on tap Thursday, September 26, along with durable goods orders, a gross domestic product (GDP) revision, and pending home sales. 

Friday, September 27, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, core PCE price index, advanced U.S. trade balance will be released, as well as consumer sentiment data. 

