The Week Ahead: FOMC Meeting Minutes, Inflation Data

Next week brings a fresh slew of inflation data, with consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) readings on tap. Several officials will also speak before and after the release of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting minutes for September, with consumer sentiment and trade deficit data in focus as well.

Banks will kick off a new earnings season at the end of the week, with both JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) expected to open the floodgates. Delta Air Lines (DAL) and PepsiCo (PEP) will also report results.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Consumer credit data is due out on Monday, October 7, with St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem set to speak later that day.

Tuesday, October 8 features the National Federation of Independent Business' (NFIB) optimism index, trade deficit data, and remarks from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic.

Minutes from the September FOMC meeting are due out on Wednesday, October 9, with more remarks from Bostic, as well as Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly. Traders will also be eyeing wholesale inventories.

Thursday, October 10 brings the usual weekly jobs data, in addition to CPI and core CPI readings for September. New York Fed President John Williams will also speak.

The PPI and core PPI readings for September are slated for release on Friday, October 11. Preliminary consumer sentiment data and more speeches from Goolsbee and Logan will also be in focus.

