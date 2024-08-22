The Week Ahead: Fed's Favorite Inflation Gauge on Tap

Investors will have several earnings reports from the retail and tech sectors to unpack next week, in addition to the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation gauge -- the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index.

The earnings docket features retailers Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Best Buy (BBY), Chewy (CHWY), Foot Locker (FL), Kohl's (KSS), and Ulta Beauty (ULTA). In addition, expect quarterly results from tech names Affirm (AFRM), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Dell Technologies (DELL), HP (HPQ), Nvidia (NVDA), and Salesforce.com (CRM).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Kicking things off, Monday, August 26 features durable goods orders for July.

Consumer confidence data and the S&P Case-Shiller home price index are slated for release on Tuesday, August 27.

On Wednesday, August 28, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will give a speech.

As usual, jobless claims are on tap for Thursday, August 29, as well as a second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) revision. In addition, U.S. trade balance, retail inventories, wholesale inventories, and pending home sales data are all on deck.

Closing out the week, the PCE reading will be released on Friday, August 30, in addition to the Chicago Business Barometer and personal income and spending data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.