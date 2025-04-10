The Week Ahead: Fed Talk, Retail Sales, and Big Bank Earnings

The third week of April features a packedeconomic calendar including fresh retail sales data, housing starts, and regional manufacturing updates. Investors will also hear from multiple Federal Reserve officials, offering potential clues about the central bank’s policy outlook.

Meanwhile, a host of major financial names are set to report earnings, including Bank of America (BAC), Charles Schwab (SCHW), Citigroup (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and PNC Financial (PNC). Outside of banks, there are also reports due from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Netflix (NFLX), and United Airlines (UAL).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, April 14, features speeches from Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic.

Tuesday, April 15, includes the import price index, the import price index excluding fuel, and the Empire State manufacturing survey.

Wednesday, April 16, brings U.S. retail sales, industrial production, capacity utilization, business inventories, the home builder confidence index, and a speech from Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester.

Thursday, April 17, features initial jobless claims, housing starts, building permits, and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey.

Friday, April 18, wraps up the week with remarks from San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly.

