The Week Ahead: Fed Meeting Minutes, PMI Readings

The meeting minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) July meeting will be next week's focal point, but manufacturing and services data will also command investor attention. As far as earnings are concerned, Wall Street will be hearing from Lowe's (LOW), Macy's (M), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Snowflake (SNOW), as well as Target (TGT).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Leading economic indicators are due out on Monday, August 19.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will deliver a speech on Tuesday, August 20.

Wednesday, August 21 brings the FOMC's July meeting minutes.

In addition to jobless claims, Thursday, August 22 features the S&P flash U.S. services and manufacturing purchasing managers' indexes (PMI), as well as existing home sales.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak at the Jackson Hole retreat on Friday, August 23. New home sales data is also on tap.

