The Week Ahead: Employment Data, Earnings

Next week will bring a flood of economic data, which Wall Street will be eyeing as the Fed's interest rate plan comes under scrutiny. Earnings season will still be in full swing as well, with reports set to come from Amazon.com (AMZN), Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), Caterpillar (CAT), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), DoorDash (DASH), Etsy (ETSY), McDonald's (MCD), Microsoft (MSFT), MicroStrategy (MSTR), Robinhood (HOOD), Roku (ROKU), and Uber Technologies (UBER), to name just a few.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

There is no economic data scheduled for Monday, October 28.

Tuesday, October 29 features the S&P Case-Shiller home price index, the consumer confidence index, and job openings data.

The ADP employment report is due out on Wednesday, October 30, as well as gross domestic product (GDP) data. Investors will also be eyeing a trade balance reading, in addition to retail and wholesale inventories.

Thursday, October 31 brings the usual weekly jobs data, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, core PCE index, and personal spending and income data. Pending home sales are also slated for release.

The U.S. employment report is slated for release on Friday, November 1, along with hourly wage data, construction spending, the S&P final U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), and nonfarm payrolls.

