The Week Ahead: Earnings Season Picks Up

Next week brings plenty of economic data, as well as earnings from several finance names and a handful of blue chips as earnings season gets underway. Bank of America (BAC), Charles Schwab (SCHW), Citigroup (C), Fifth Third (FITB), Goldman Sachs (GS), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Morgan Stanley (MS), Netflix (NFLX), PNC (PNC), Procter & Gamble (PG), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) are all scheduled to report.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

There is no economic data scheduled for Monday, October 14, and the bond market is closed for Columbus Day.

Tuesday, October 15 features the Empire State manufacturing survey.

The import price index is due out on Wednesday, October 16.

Thursday, October 17 brings the usual weekly jobs data, in addition to retail sales data, industrial production data, business inventories, and the home builder confidence index.

Housing starts and building permits are slated for release on Friday, October 18.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.