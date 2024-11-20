The Week Ahead: December Brings Economic Data Barrage

Investors will return from the Thanksgiving holiday break to the last month of 2024. The first trading week of December is busy, featuring both the S&P final manufacturing and services purchasing managers' indexes (PMI), the ADP employment report, and the Fed's Beige Book.

The earnings confessional is still getting plenty of action, with reports still to come from Box (BOX), Chewy (CHWY), DocuSign (DOCU), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Foot Locker (FL), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Lululemon Athletica (LULU), Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF), Salesforce (CRM), and Ulta Beauty (ULTA).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, December 2 brings the S&P final manufacturing PMI, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index, and construction spending data.

Job openings and auto sales data are slated for release on Tuesday, December 3.

Wednesday, December 4 features the ADP employment report, S&P final services PMI, the ISM services index, factory orders, and the Fed's Beige Book. Additionally, St. Louis Fed President Musalem will speak.

Jobs data and a U.S. trade deficit update are on tap for Thursday, December 5.

The employment report for November and an unemployment rate update are scheduled for Friday, December 6. Traders will also be keeping an eye on hourly wage, consumer sentiment, and consumer credit data, as well as comments from Chicago Fed President Goolsbee.

