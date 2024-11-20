News & Insights

Markets
LULU

The Week Ahead: December Brings Economic Data Barrage

November 20, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

Written by fhorner@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Investors will return from the Thanksgiving holiday break to the last month of 2024. The first trading week of December is busy, featuring both the S&P final manufacturing and services purchasing managers' indexes (PMI), the ADP employment report, and the Fed's Beige Book.

The earnings confessional is still getting plenty of action, with reports still to come from Box (BOX), Chewy (CHWY), DocuSign (DOCU), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Foot Locker (FL), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Lululemon Athletica (LULU), Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF), Salesforce (CRM), and Ulta Beauty (ULTA).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, December 2 brings the S&P final manufacturing PMI, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index, and construction spending data.

Job openings and auto sales data are slated for release on Tuesday, December 3.

Wednesday, December 4 features the ADP employment report, S&P final services PMI, the ISM services index, factory orders, and the Fed's Beige Book. Additionally, St. Louis Fed President Musalem will speak.

Jobs data and a U.S. trade deficit update are on tap for Thursday, December 5.

The employment report for November and an unemployment rate update are scheduled for Friday, December 6. Traders will also be keeping an eye on hourly wage, consumer sentiment, and consumer credit data, as well as comments from Chicago Fed President Goolsbee.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LULU
CRM
ULTA
DLTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.