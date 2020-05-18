Week Ahead: Investors Can Expect Some Clarity But Should Remain Cautious For Now

Markets tend to overreact in both directions on any given move. That is something I say here frequently, but it has really been on view over the last couple of months. The collapse in stocks certainly looked justified as a massive chunk of the U.S. economy closed down earlier this year, but for a while it seemed that traders and investors had abandoned all hope and were ignoring the certainty that there would be a recovery. That move down now looks overdone. The question now is whether the bounce is also overdone, and this week, based on technical and fundamental factors we will probably find out.

One of the reasons charts are so useful to traders is that they take some of the immediate emotion out of reading a situation. This morning, for example, when you look at Dow futures indicating an opening of over four hundred points above Friday’s close and hear the encouraging news from Moderna (MRNA)’s phase one trials for one of their Covid-19 vaccine candidates, it is easy to think that the rush up to new highs is on.

The chart, however, tells another, somewhat more cautious story.

If we look at S&P 500 futures (ES) rather than the index itself so as to include this morning’s surge, the chart does bring us back to earth a bit. This is really about recovering some of the ground lost last week, and ES is still short of the high from a week ago. As you can see, there is a slight downward trend since we hit the high of the bounce on April 30, but basically the S&P has been bouncing around in a range since then. If this morning’s move breaks well above that trend line it will make the move look less bearish, but it is hard to get too excited until we break above that April 30 high of 2965.

In short, things are still in the balance from a technical perspective and the same thing could be said of fundamentals.

The prospect of an effective vaccine holds out hope, certainly, but the timeline for its broad availability remains unchanged. Everything Covid-19 related in the pharma and biotech world is on the fast track but even so, the CEO of Moderna said this morning that full FDA approval for the new vaccine, assuming that there are no setbacks in phases two and three of the clinical trials, can be expected early next year.

There are lots of other candidates for both vaccines and treatments of course, and it is possible that the FDA will be able be able to speed things up even more, but no widely released therapy or vaccine can realistically be expected much before the end of this year. The history of human ingenuity and invention tells us for sure that treatments and vaccines coming, but the market’s direction for the next few months will be decided by the uncertainty around long-term economic damage from the pandemic rather than the certainty around treatment.

There are three things that will decide the direction for the next few months: the long-term damage, if any, to the economy; the impact of the re-openings happening now; and the amount of support offered by the Federal Government and the Federal Reserve Bank.

The first, the long-term potential damage, is really a function of the other two. If restrictions drag on or are reintroduced, then more companies will face existential threats, and more households will be forced to cut back drastically. To some extent though, that could be offset by more Federal assistance to those businesses and to the people laid off from their jobs.

So far, the effect of relaxing restrictions is unclear. Some of the states that have done so, such as Texas and Alabama, have seen a significant increase in confirmed cases, but that could just be a result of increased testing. Even if that is the case, however, it is clear that the virus is still spreading, and those numbers will make other states considering re-opening think twice.

On the other hand, the Federal response, unfortunately, is clear. What started as a bipartisan determination to do whatever it takes has, predictably enough, turned into a partisan bickering fest. Whether you blame the Democrats or the Republicans, either way, any more significant fiscal help for the economy looks some way off at this point. Both sides seem to be working here on the principle that the national tragedy is an opportunity to push their own agenda.

Based on what we have seen recently, the Democratic House will pass bills focused on the damage to individuals and attach their pet projects to the legislation, while the Republican Senate will focus on business help and include provisions that make it certain that the House won’t pass their bill either.

Fed Chair Jay Powell has already said that while he is prepared to do whatever he can to help out here, a greater fiscal response is needed from Congress. It remains to be seen if Powell tries to print even more money to throw at the problem, but it would be easy to understand a reluctance given a deadlocked Congress, massive debt, and completely underwhelming results from things like negative interest rates elsewhere in the world.

So, as welcome as this morning’s bullish move is, don’t get too carried away. The S&P needs to break above recent highs to confirm a broad-based recovery, and there needs to be clear evidence that relaxing restrictions in an effort to reboot the economy doesn’t cost thousands of lives and set us back months from here. As this week progresses, we will get a better idea of where we stand on both fronts, but until that happens, it is too early to commit to big positions, either bullish or bearish.

