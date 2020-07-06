Week Ahead: Can Stocks Drift Upward Without Major Data to Drive the Market?

On Sunday evening, one of the last things I usually do before retiring for the night is to take a look at the economic and earnings calendars for the week ahead. It is a good habit for all investors to get into as it is usually quite revealing. It doesn’t tell you where the market is going but it does often indicate where traders’ focus will be, and doing so means that you aren’t often surprised by an oversized reaction to news or data.

Even when there is nothing much on either calendar, as is the case this week, it tells you something.

Yes, we have some PMI and ISM data this morning and the usual weekly jobs numbers on Thursday that may shed some light on just how deep in doodoo the U.S. economy still is, but what would normally be the main data point of the week, the Producer Price Index (PPI), released on Friday morning will not be widely watched. Nobody cares all that much about prices and inflationary pressure right now and even if they did, PPI will likely still be distorted by supply disruptions and other coronavirus-related factors.

On the earnings front too, there are some releases. Paychex (PAYX) on Tuesday, Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY) on Wednesday, and Delta Airlines (DAL) on Thursday, all of whom will be reporting for quarters that ended in May, will be interesting, but none of them will have any reliable broad implications for the economy.

That leaves us with a market that will most likely follow its default direction and right now, that is clearly upward.

We have seen a remarkable recovery in the S&P 500 and other indices since mid-March, based on optimism that the economy will recover quickly and that a therapy and vaccine will be found soon. Once some states started to open in March, the hopes for a quick economic bounce looked justified, and one could argue that the last two much better that expected jobs reports support that contention.

However, if the relaxation of state-level restrictions was the key to the bounce, why are we still up here as the U.S., bucking the global trend, is hitting new highs of cases every day, and as a lot of those heralded re-openings are being reversed? Why are we up where we are when, after three months of this recovery and two much better than expected jobs reports, unemployment is still higher than it was at the depths of the Great Recession?

It must be the vaccine thing, right?

Over the last three months or so, we have all heard on numerous occasions that the market is trading higher on improved prospects for a vaccine. In fact, just this morning, I heard that quoted as the reason for higher futures on both CNBC and Bloomberg. As far as I can tell though, despite Donald Trump’s wishful thinking, the actual timeline for a working, safe vaccine hasn't changed. The head of the FDA says he “can’t predict” when there will be one, while the consensus among experts seems to be early to mid-2021 and the head of the WHO has wondered out loud if an effective vaccine for Covid-19 will ever be developed.

And yet the Nasdaq is at an all-time high and the S&P 500 has made back most of the lost ground and continues moving higher. If that makes no sense to you, you aren’t alone.

So, on a week devoid of any outstanding data to drive stocks, one has to assume that no news will be good news, and the move up will continue. For me, that means staying long equities in my long-term portfolio but, on the basis that reality will be reflected at some point even in this market, also staying hedged to some extent by way of a small holding in SDS, VXX, or another bearish instrument.

