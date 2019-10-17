Commodities

Weed stocks drive TSX higher as 'Cannabis 2.0' kicks off

Medha Singh Reuters
Canada's main stock index advanced on Thursday, led by cannabis stocks as legalization of marijuana derivatives including edibles and beverages took effect.

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (13:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 24.79 points, or 0.15%, at 16,451.97.

* Shares of Cronos Group CRON.TO were the top performer on TSX with a 11% jump, while those of Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO, Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, Hexo Corp HEXO.TO rose between 2.4% and 4.2%.

* So-called Cannabis 2.0 comes a year after Canada legalized use of recreational marijuana. Sales are expected to begin in mid-December.

* Another bright spot was shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, which jumped 10% after Pangaea Investment Management, backed by one of China's biggest copper producers Jiangxi Copper 600362.SS, 0358.HK, raised its stake in the Canadian miner to 10.8%.

* Eight of the index's 11 major sectors were higher, led by a 3% jump in the healthcare sector .GSPTTHC.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.2% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.8% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.6%. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8%. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 147 issues were higher, while 73 issues declined for a 2.01-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 12.26 million shares traded.

* Enerplus Corp ERF.TO fell 2.0%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Ag Growth International Inc AFN.TO, down 1.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were of Aurora Cannabis, Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO, and Toscana Energy Income Corp TEI.TO.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were five new 52-week highs and seven new lows, with total volume of 19.85 million shares.

