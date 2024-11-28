Weebit Nano Ltd Expands ASX Quoted Securities

Weebit Nano Ltd. (AU:WBT) has released an update.

Weebit Nano Ltd has announced the quotation of 529,691 new ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move comes as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted, potentially signaling growth and investor confidence in the company. Investors keen on Weebit Nano’s market performance may find this development noteworthy for future investment decisions.

