Weebit Nano Hosts Investor Briefings in Australia

November 19, 2024 — 06:31 pm EST

Weebit Nano Ltd. (AU:WBT) has released an update.

Weebit Nano Ltd, a pioneer in semiconductor memory technology, is set to host retail investor briefings in Australia, offering a comprehensive overview of their financial year and business outlook. Key leaders, including Chair Dadi Perlmutter and CEO Coby Hanoch, will engage with investors at these events, which coincide with the company’s Annual General Meeting.

