Wednesday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need To Know Before The Market Opens

U.S. stock futures edged slightly higher on Wednesday as investors await the ADP National Employment Report for May.

While Dow futures climbed 0.09%, S&P futures and Nasdaq futures rose 0.07% and 0.04% each.

Companies expected to report before the opening bell include Advance Auto Parts (AAP), Donaldson (DCI) while NetApp (NTAP), PVH Corp (PVH), and SpartanNash (SPTN) are expected to report after the market close.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) was the most actively traded stock in pre-market trading with almost 30 million shares having already changed hands at the time of writing. The company announced the launch of AMC Investor Connect, a communication initiative that will enable AMC to communicate directly with individual shareholders and keep them updated about important company information.

Separately, the company also said that it has raised $230.5 million after the sale of 8.5 million Class A shares to Mudrick Capital at a price of around $27.12 per share.

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTX) was the biggest gainer in the pre-market trading 101.3% higher at the time of writing. The clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, provided a positive update on the overall survival (OS) data on patients with advanced breast cancer.

These women were treated with BriaCell’s lead candidate Bria-IMT as a monotherapy as well as in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. These patients showed an overall average survival benefit of one year and a top responder showed complete resolution of an ‘eye-bulging' orbital tumor.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) was the biggest laggard in pre-market trading as the stock fell 15.8% at the time of writing. There was no fundamental news explaining the price drop for shares of the insurance technology company.

In M&A news, American technology company SS&C Technologies (SSNC) has raised its buyout offer for Mainstream Group, an Australian-listed global provider of investment administration serving fund managers, dealer groups, and family offices. The company now plans to acquire Mainstream for A$2.76 a share, implying an enterprise value of A$406 million ($314 million).

In April this year, SSNC announced a deal to acquire Mainstream, offering a price of A$2 a share for an enterprise value of A$296 million ($225 million). Subsequently, SSNC raised the offer to A$2.25 a share. It boosted the offer to A$2.35 a share on April 29. On May 6, the offer jumped to A$2.56 a share, then to A$2.61 per share on May 14. The offer was lifted to A$2.66 per share on May 25.

3D Systems Corp (DDD), engineers, manufactures and sells 3D printers, 3D scanners, and 3D printing materials. The company will sell its On Demand Manufacturing business for $82 million to a private equity firm, Trilantic North America. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

3D Systems CEO Dr. Jeffrey Graves said, “We are continuing to aggressively execute our four-phase plan that we announced a year ago, to position the company for exciting growth and profitability as the market for industrial-scale additive manufacturing continues to expand.”

HP Inc. (HPQ) has completed the $425 million acquisition of HyperX, the gaming unit of Kingston Technology Company in an all-cash deal. The acquisition is expected to boost HP’s growth in peripherals and expand its gaming network. HP also expects that the deal will be accretive to HP’s adjusted earnings within the first year.

HP’s Personal Systems President Alex Cho said, “We are delighted to officially welcome the incredible people of HyperX to HP. HyperX has built a loyal following among gamers and we look forward to further strengthening the HyperX brand.”

Cloudera (CLDR), the enterprise data platform company will be acquired by private equity firms CD&R and KKR & Co (KKR) in a deal valuing Cloudera at $5.3 billion. Icahn Group, a majority shareholder in Cloudera with an 18% stake, has also endorsed the deal.

“We believe that as a private company with the expertise and support of experienced investors such as CD&R and KKR, Cloudera will have the resources and flexibility to drive product-led growth and expand our addressable market opportunity,” commented Cloudera CEO Rob Bearden.

Avantor Inc (AVTR), a provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries has acquired China-based single-use bioprocess bag manufacturer RIM Bio. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Avantor’s Biopharma Production EVP Dr. Ger Brophy said, “Adding RIM Bio enables Avantor to better serve our customers by expanding our single-use manufacturing, distribution, and cleanroom capabilities to the AMEA region. RIM serves as an anchor for us to build our presence in this key region, as we better position Avantor to capture long-term opportunities in the growing, global Bioproduction space.”

