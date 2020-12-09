Wednesday’s Market Snapshot: Here’s What You Need To Know Right Now

Wall Street’s main indexes erased earlier gains as investors were digesting a flow of updates on the progress for an effective Covid-19 vaccine, while the number of infections were on the rise and amid dim prospects for talks on a fresh stimulus package .

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index led declines with a 1.8% drop. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average depreciated 0.5%.

In earnings news, Phreesia rose 3.4% after the software company’s 3Q revenues increased 17% to $38.5 million and surpassed the Street’s estimates of $35.6 million. For fiscal year 2021 (ending Jan. 31, 2021), the company expects to generate revenues in the range of $146 million to $147 million. For fiscal year 2022, Phreesia projects revenues to grow in the range of 20% to 25% year-over-year.

AeroVironment surprised the Street with better-than-expected earnings and revenues in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, sending its stock up almost 2%. In addition, the defense contractor announced the acquisition of Telerob, a leading German robotics company, for $45.4 million. As for fiscal 2021, AeroVironment anticipates revenues in the range of $390 million – $410 million, compared to analysts’ estimates of $404.2 million. The company foresees fiscal 2021 earnings in the range of $1.74 – $1.94 per share, compared to the consensus estimates of $1.88.

Meanwhile, British American Tobacco advanced 1% after the cigarette maker said it now expects adjusted revenue growth in 2020 to be at the high end of its previous forecast as the Covid-19 pandemic-led headwinds are poised to be more limited than previously feared. BAT projects 2020 revenue growth to be at the high end of its 1% to 3% range forecast. In a business update for the second half of 2020, the cigarette maker reported that it now expects the Covid-19 headwind impact on sales to be about 2.5%, down from the 3% it had forecasted previously.

In dividend news, TJX Companies ramped up its quarterly dividend by 13% to $0.26 per share. The off-price retailer had suspended its dividends earlier this year due to the pandemic. The new dividend is payable March 4, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 11, 2021. The company had announced last month that it expects to reinstate its quarterly dividend in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Shares advanced 1.5%.

In corona updates, Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine was approved by Health Canada to be supplied and distributed in the country. “Health Canada has determined that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine meets the Department’s stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements for use in Canada,” the regulator stated. Earlier this month, the UK became the first country to approve the vaccine, supported by large clinical trial data, which concluded that it was 95% effective at preventing Covid-19.

Roche has partnered with Moderna to use its anti-SARS-CoV-2 S antibody test in mRNA-1273 vaccine research trials. According to Roche, the Elecsys test facilitates the quantitative measurement of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, which in turn should help gain insights into the correlation between protection from vaccination and antibody levels. This could play a role in assessing if, or when, an individual needs revaccination, Roche said. Moderna shares plunged 9% after Needham analyst Alan Carr cut MRNA’s rating to Hold from Buy as he argues that the stock is now fully valued following this year’s stellar 767% run.

Last, but not least, KeyBanc upgraded ON Semiconductor’s rating to Buy from Hold and maintained a price target of $37 on the stock, after the semiconductor company appointed Hassane El-Khoury as its new president and CEO effective from Dec. 7. KeyBanc analyst John Vinh said, “El-Khoury could be the tipping point that could further accelerate efforts to rationalize manufacturing to a fab-lite model to drive further margin expansion.” He added, “on the cost side, the Company has already taken steps to rationalize its manufacturing footprint, having announced the shutdown/divestiture of three fabs (Rochester, Niigata, and Belgium), which is expected to save $75M in aggregate.”

